The BITE Foundation Launches to Improve Access to Feeding Therapy for Children with ARFID and Other Feeding Challenges

Newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit works to reduce financial barriers for families seeking care

Newly formed nonprofit works to reduce financial barriers for families seeking care

Feeding challenges can affect far more than mealtimes alone. They can impact nutrition, family routines, social experiences, and overall quality of life.” — Sarah Naughton, RD, Founding Board Member

ROYERSFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BITE Foundation (Building Independence Through Eating), a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, launched today with a mission to reduce financial barriers to feeding therapy for children with avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) and other feeding challenges who require care but are unable to access it.Feeding challenges are common in childhood, with research suggesting rates of 25–45% in the general population and up to 80% in children with developmental disabilities, including autism. Many children with clinically significant feeding difficulties never receive a formal evaluation to determine whether they meet criteria for diagnoses such as ARFID or pediatric feeding disorder (PFD), both of which require assessment by a trained professional. The BITE Foundation is focused on improving early identification, education, and access to care.Despite the need for specialized support, many families face delays in accessing care due to out-of-pocket costs, insurance limitations, long waitlists, and limited provider availability. Feeding therapy can be expensive, whether delivered through private pay programs, hospital-based care that still results in high out-of-pocket expenses due to insurance deductibles, or outpatient therapy requiring ongoing per-session copays.As a result, children may remain stuck in highly restricted eating patterns without timely intervention. The BITE Foundation was created to help address this gap by supporting families who have identified a need for feeding therapy but face financial barriers to accessing it.“Many families know something is wrong long before they are able to access meaningful help,” said Dena Kelly, LPC, BCBA, LBS/LBA, President of the Board and Founding Member of the BITE Foundation. “The BITE Foundation exists not only to help reduce financial barriers to treatment, but also to increase awareness and understanding of pediatric feeding disorders so families can find support earlier.”In outreach conducted with families who had previously explored feeding therapy services but were unable to pursue care, cost was consistently identified as the primary barrier to accessing treatment. The findings highlighted the urgent need for greater financial support and improved access to care for children with feeding challenges.“Feeding challenges can affect far more than mealtimes alone. They can impact nutrition, family routines, social experiences, and overall quality of life,” said Sarah Naughton, RD, Founding Board Member. “Helping families access support earlier can play an important role in improving outcomes and reducing stress for both children and caregivers.”The BITE Foundation is guided by a diverse Board of Directors whose members bring both professional expertise and personal connection to feeding challenges. The Board includes Dena Kelly, LPC, BCBA, LBS/LBA, President; Michelle Schultheis, PHR, Vice President; Michael DiAngelo, CPA, QKA, Treasurer; Brittany Doan, BCBA, Secretary; along with founding board members Sarah Naughton, RD, Chris Ciminera, CPA, QKA, and Alyson Kuritz. Their backgrounds span clinical feeding therapy, behavior analysis, nutrition, healthcare operations, finance, human resources, and communications.Together, the Board is united by a shared belief that access to feeding therapy should not depend on a family’s financial situation, and a commitment to helping more children receive support when they need it most.Families who are interested in applying for financial assistance can learn more at https://bitefoundation.org/scholarships , and donors who would like to support the BITE Foundation’s mission can contribute at https://bitefoundation.org/donation About The BITE FoundationThe BITE Foundation (Building Independence Through Eating) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to feeding support, increasing awareness of feeding challenges, and empowering families through education and resources. The organization works to reduce barriers to care so children with feeding challenges, including ARFID and pediatric feeding disorder, can access timely support.For more information or to support The BITE Foundation, visit www.bitefoundation.org

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