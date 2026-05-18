Starr Holding Co. Migrates Core Infrastructure to Expedient Private Cloud, Modernizing Decades of Enterprise Operations

By partnering with Expedient, we aren't just changing where our data lives; we are fundamentally changing how we innovate.” — Richard Starr - CEO, Starr Holding Company

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starr Holding Company , a global leader in e-commerce and productivity solutions, and Expedient , a leading provider of cloud infrastructure and data center services , today announced the successful completion of a massive infrastructure transformation. On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Starr Holding Company officially decommissioned its legacy hardware environment, some of which had supported the business for over 25 years and migrated its primary operations to a high-performance Expedient Private Cloud.The initial phase of this migration successfully transitioned two of the most recognized names in the ecommerce industry: Auctiva.com and Vendio.com. By moving away from aging, self owned hardware to a scalable cloud environment, Starr Holding Company has secured enhanced reliability, improved security protocols, and the agility required to support millions of active listings and transactions.A Foundation for Growth and ExpansionThis migration marks the beginning of a scaling strategy. Over the coming weeks, Starr Holding Company will leverage the Expedient platform to migrate and scale its additional diverse portfolio of businesses, including:Storenvy.com: A leading social marketplace for independent brands.Streettag.co.uk: An innovative UK-based physical activity and community engagement platform.Cacher.io: A professional grade code snippet organizer for development teams.ContractFolder.com: A secure, streamlined digital contract management solution."Moving out of a 25 year old hardware footprint is a monumental milestone for any enterprise," said Richard Starr, CEO at Starr Holding Company. "By partnering with Expedient, we aren't just changing where our data lives; we are fundamentally changing how we innovate. This new private cloud environment gives our brands the performance they need today and the elasticity they require for the next quarter-century."Modernizing Legacy with EaseThe transition highlights Expedient’s ability to handle complex, legacy to private cloud migrations without disrupting critical business operations. For Starr Holding Company, the move eliminates the overhead of managing physical data centers while providing the dedicated resources and predictable costs of a private cloud environment."Starr Holding Company manages a sophisticated ecosystem of brands that require high uptime and rapid scalability," said Rob McCafferty, Chief Solutions Officer at Expedient. "We are thrilled to support their transition into a modernized infrastructure that empowers their teams to focus on software and customer experience rather than hardware maintenance."About Starr Holding CompanyStarr Holding Company is a diversified technology holding firm specializing in e-commerce tools, marketplaces, and productivity software. Its portfolio includes industry-standard platforms like Auctiva, Vendio, and Storenvy, helping businesses of all sizes succeed in the global digital economy.About ExpedientExpedient is a full-stack cloud service provider that helps enterprises simplify IT complexity to focus on business outcomes. By curating best-of-breed technologies – from hybrid cloud infrastructure and disaster recovery to the AI CTRL Platform – Expedient delivers a universal cloud operating model that bridges the gap between legacy IT and modern innovation.Media Contacts:John Nash, Head of Marketing - Starr Holding Company

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