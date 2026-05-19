BitSpider OÜ Announces Appointment of Rando Visnapuu to Its Board of Directors

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitSpider OÜ, a European Union-recognised, Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)-licensed crypto on- and off-ramp provider for businesses, today announced the appointment of Rando Visnapuu as a Member of the Board, effective May 11, 2026.Rando Visnapuu brings extensive experience in information security, cybersecurity, blockchain infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. His background includes senior information security roles within the Republic of Estonia Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, as well as leadership positions across the technology and digital asset sectors.Throughout his career, Visnapuu has specialised in cybersecurity governance, risk management, ISO 27001 implementation, blockchain systems, and secure infrastructure development. His appointment further strengthens BitSpider's commitment to compliance, operational resilience, and its active transition toward full authorisation under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework."Rando's technical expertise and public-sector security experience will play an important role as BitSpider continues to scale its regulated infrastructure and corporate crypto services across Europe," the company stated.BitSpider OÜ continues to expand its compliance-first digital asset infrastructure for corporate clients, offering regulated crypto on- and off-ramp services under its Estonian FIU licence (Licence No. FVT000006) while advancing its MiCA authorisation process in line with evolving European regulatory requirements.For more information, visit https://bitspider.com About BitSpider OÜBitSpider OÜ (Reg. No. 14666754) is a European Union-recognised, Estonian FIU-licensed virtual currency services provider, holding Licence No. FVT000006. The company delivers regulated crypto on- and off-ramp infrastructure for corporate clients across Europe, operating from its registered office at SkyOn Tower, Maakri 30, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.