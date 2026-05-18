Creative Fabrica Launches Ad Campaign Generator, Unveiling a New Era of Marketing Tools in Studio

Ad Campaign Generator Launches in Studio AI

Creative Fabrica expands Studio AI into a full marketing suite, launching an Ad Campaign Generator and VEED-powered Subtitle Tool

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica today announced the launch of its new Ad Campaign Generator within Studio AI, its flagship AI tooling suite. This launch marks the next major strategic step in Creative Fabrica’s evolution from a creative hub into a comprehensive, end-to-end marketing suite for entrepreneurs, content creators, and small businesses.The Ad Campaign Generator empowers users to instantly turn product images into fully realized, multi-platform advertising assets. By automating the design and scaling process, the tool eliminates the friction of manual resizing and formatting, allowing users to launch cohesive campaigns across social media, web, and print in seconds.Along with this release, Creative Fabrica is also launching an AI Subtitle Generator . Powered by VEED, this tool allows creators to generate dynamic subtitles so their video content lands every time, with or without sound.These developments are part of Creative Fabrica’s ongoing collaborative work with global technology and media giants, including Google and ByteDance, to build cutting-edge creative infrastructure. These tools, together with previously launched tools like the Mockup Generator, are part of a broader vision for Studio AI as a centralized ecosystem for modern marketing workflows."Our community has always relied on us for high-quality creative assets, but we know that design is only one piece of the puzzle," said Roemie Hillenaar, CEO at Creative Fabrica. "The launch of the Ad Campaign Generator is a milestone moment for Studio. We are actively building a full-scale marketing suite that bridges the gap between raw creativity and commercial success. This is just the beginning of what we have planned to help creators and businesses scale their marketing effortlessly."Elevating the Marketing Workflow in Studio AIWith these latest updates, Creative Fabrica Studio AI now offers a robust toolkit designed to take marketing assets from conception to distribution:- NEW: Ad Campaign Generator: Generates cohesive, multi-format ad creatives simultaneously, perfectly tailored for various platforms and audiences.- NEW: Subtitles Generator (Powered by VEED): Enhances video marketing engagement by automatically generating precise, customizable captions for video content.The Ad Campaign Generator and Subtitles Generator tools are available starting today within Creative Fabrica Studio AI, with further expansion of the marketing suite's capabilities scheduled throughout the year.For more information about Creative Fabrica Studio AI or to try the new tools, visit https://studio.creativefabrica.com/marketing About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading digital marketplace based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of creators, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering a suite of innovative AI-powered tools designed for success - along with access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs - Creative Fabrica empowers everyone to turn their creative passion into reality, whether for a hobby or a business.

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