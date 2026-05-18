ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Unified Legacy, a Georgia-based precision metal fabrication and manufacturing company, is expanding its existing footprint in Macon-Bibb County. The company will invest $125 million in a new manufacturing facility in Macon, creating 500 new jobs over the next several years in Bibb County.

“Georgia’s manufacturing sector continues to grow because companies like Unified Legacy benefit from our strong workforce, infrastructure, and partnership approach,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “We are proud that this Georgia-based company is reinforcing its commitment to the people of this state through this expansion.”

Georgia-based Unified Legacy manufactures complex products and components for the defense, aerospace, data center, and industrial markets. Through advanced machining, welding, and fabrication capabilities, the company delivers custom solutions including ground support equipment, welded assemblies, generator enclosures, fuel storage tanks, and precision-machined components. Unified Defense, their existing manufacturing facility, has been operating in Byron, Georgia, since 2022.

“Georgia has been central to our growth from day one, and this investment in Macon-Bibb County reflects our confidence in the region and its workforce. As demand continues to grow, this new facility expands our capabilities, increases capacity, and positions us to take on larger, more complex work. We are committed to building for the long term here in Middle Georgia,” said Eric Williams, CEO of United Legacy. “This expansion is about creating real opportunities for people. We are excited to add 500 jobs across skilled trades, engineering, and support roles, and to invest in developing a strong, capable workforce. Our goal is to create careers that people are proud of and build a team that continues to raise the standard for what we do.”

Unified Legacy’s new manufacturing facility will be located at Barnes Ferry Road in Macon, with construction expected to begin in 2026. The company plans to hire for manufacturing, skilled trades, engineering, logistics, quality control, and administrative roles, and interested individuals can learn more about Unified Legacy, the parent company of Unified Defense and Prince Service & Manufacturing at www.unifiedprince.com/employment.

“Economic development and workforce development are two of our community’s top priorities moving forward, which is why we work to support the success and growth of existing industries,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. “With the expansion of Unified Legacy, 500 more families will have the chance at careers and better lives, and for that, it’s a great day in Macon-Bibb.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power.

“This announcement underscores the strength of Georgia’s manufacturing and defense ecosystems, and the confidence companies like United Legacy have in building and growing here,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “At a time when strengthening domestic manufacturing is critical to our national security, Georgia offers a competitive edge with a highly skilled workforce, world-class logistics, and strong local and state partnerships. We’re proud to support this investment in Macon-Bibb County and the high-quality jobs it will bring to the community while advancing capabilities that matter to our nation’s defense.”

About Unified Legacy

Unified Legacy is a Georgia-based precision manufacturing company headquartered in Macon, Georgia. The company delivers high-quality fabrication, machining, and custom solutions for customers in the aerospace, defense, data center infrastructure, and industrial markets.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning