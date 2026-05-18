B2i Digital Announces Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Conference, May 21, 2026

Hybrid Event at OTC Markets Headquarters in Manhattan With Simultaneous Live Online Broadcast to a Global Investor Audience The Nuvo Group, a New York-based provider of financial printing, SEC/EDGAR filing, proxy design, and shareholder communications services, joined the conference as co-sponsor.

Co-Sponsored by The Nuvo Group, Featuring a Keynote From CPM Group’s Jeff Christian and a Curated Lineup of Producers, Developers, and Exploration-Stage Issuers

Adding the in-person layer on top of what VIC already does virtually just gives both audiences a better experience.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital , the Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, today announced the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Conference , taking place Thursday, May 21, 2026, at OTC Markets Headquarters in Manhattan with a simultaneous live broadcast to investors around the world.The conference is co-sponsored by The Nuvo Group , in collaboration with The Prospector Resource Investment News, Resource World Magazine, and the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).The day opens with a keynote from Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group, titled The Bullish Outlook For Precious Metals, followed by public companies presenting across gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, rare earths, titanium, and phosphate. The lineup spans senior producers, mid-tier developers, and exploration-stage issuers.The hybrid format pairs in-person institutional investor access in Manhattan with a live virtual broadcast to a global audience, supported by structured 1x1 meeting requests through the conference platform.“What I like about a hybrid event is that it doesn’t ask anyone to choose. Investors who can be in Manhattan walk in and meet management face to face. Investors anywhere else in the world get the same content live the same day. Adding the in-person layer on top of what VIC already does virtually just gives both audiences a better experience,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.The Nuvo Group, a New York-based provider of financial printing, SEC/EDGAR filing, proxy design, and shareholder communications services, joined the conference as co-sponsor.“Most of the companies presenting at this conference are exactly the kind of issuers we work with every day, public companies navigating SEC filings, proxy season, and the constant communication demands of the capital markets,” said Tony Barletta, Managing Partner of The Nuvo Group. “Mining and critical minerals is moving fast right now, and giving these management teams a direct line to institutional and retail investors is something we wanted to get behind.”To schedule a 1x1 meeting with managementFor more details on the conference:Conference Schedule (Thursday, May 21, 2026)Morning Session (9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET):9:00 AM ET, Keynote: The Bullish Outlook For Precious Metals, Jeff Christian, Managing Partner, CPM Group9:30 AM ET, Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)10:00 AM ET, Cygnus Metals Limited (OTCQB: CYGGF | TSXV: CYG)10:45 AM ET, Eloro Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF | TSX: ELO)11:15 AM ET, Oreterra Metals Corp. (OTCID: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC)11:45 AM ET, Metals One plc (OTCQB: MTOPF | LSE: MET1)Afternoon Session (12:30 PM to 4:15 PM ET):12:30 PM ET, Amaroq Ltd. (OTCQX: AMRQF | LSE: AMRQ)1:00 PM ET, Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (OTCQX: MDNGF | TSXV: MMA)1:30 PM ET, Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)2:00 PM ET, Sirios Resources Inc. (OTCQB: SIREF | TSXV: SOI)2:45 PM ET, Canadian Phosphate Limited (OTC: FTZZF | ASX: CP8)3:15 PM ET, Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)3:45 PM ET, Renforth Resources, Inc. (OTC: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)To register for the live virtual broadcast:Morning session:Afternoon session:To register for in-person attendance:Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.6 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comB2i Digital Featured Conferences:About Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is a proprietary investor conference series providing an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online through live presentations, Q&A, and one-on-one meetings, with on-demand replays after each event.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information:OTC Markets Group Inc.Virtual Investor Conferencesinfo@virtualinvestorconferences.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. The content of this press release was prepared by B2i Digital based on information provided or approved by the conference organizers and the presenting companies. B2i Digital has not independently verified the content, and no warranty or representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. B2i Digital is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser, and the content of this release does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professional advisors before making any investment decisions.Media:

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Conference | May 21, 2026

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