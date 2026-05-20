Gaggle Therapy Services Earns The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval

National Behavioral Health Accreditation Validates Gaggle’s Commitment to Safe, High-Quality Student Mental Health Care

Leaders deserve to know that every student who connects with a Gaggle therapist is in qualified, safe hands. This Gold Seal isn't just a credential. It's our commitment to students and families.” — Heather Durkac, Chief Innovation Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaggle, the leader in K–12 student safety, today announced that Gaggle Therapy has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation. This recognition, the nation’s most trusted independent standard for healthcare quality and safety, confirms that Gaggle Therapy meets or exceeds rigorous national standards for clinical care, patient safety, and service delivery.The announcement comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, as school districts across the country continue to grapple with a growing student mental health crisis. According to the CDC, more than 1 in 3 high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2023. Access to qualified, school-based therapy services has never been more urgent, or more scrutinized.“Districts deserve more than a vendor’s word that their therapy services meet clinical standards. The Joint Commission Gold Seal means that Gaggle Therapy has been independently evaluated, and verified, against the same rigorous standards that hospitals and behavioral health organizations are held to. That’s the bar we believe every student deserves.”— Jeff Patterson, Founder and CEO, GaggleWhat Does the Gold Seal Mean for Districts?To earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, Gaggle Therapy underwent a rigorous review conducted by specially trained Joint Commission evaluators. The review assessed compliance with national behavioral health standards across clinical care and treatment, patient safety protocols, leadership and governance, environment of care, and rights of those served.Accreditation is maintained through continuous compliance, not a one-time review, and Gaggle’s accreditation status is publicly verifiable through The Joint Commission’s Quality Checkdatabase.For district procurement officers, school boards, and administrators managing vendor due diligence, this represents an independently audited, third-party assurance of clinical quality.“District and school leaders deserve to know that every one of their students who connect with a Gaggle therapist are in qualified, safe hands. The Joint Commission Gold Seal isn’t just a credential. It’s our commitment to the students and families who trust us with their most vulnerable moments.”— Heather Durkac, Chief Innovation Officer, Gaggle“Joint Commission congratulates Gaggle for achieving accreditation by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Executive Vice President of Accreditation and Certification Operations and Chief Nursing Officer, Joint Commission. “Through the accreditation process, we worked closely with Gaggle to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate Gaggle’s collaboration throughout this process.”About Gaggle TherapyGaggle Therapy provides licensed, school-based teletherapy to K–12 students, connecting students with qualified mental health professionals in a model designed specifically for the educational setting. Therapy services are integrated within Gaggle’s broader student safety platform—which includes Safety Management, WebFilter, ReachOut AI , and AfterHours Support—creating a continuum of care that spans early identification through clinical intervention.Unlike standalone therapy vendors, Gaggle’s integrated approach means that a student flagged for concern through Safety Management can be connected to a therapist, a crisis counselor, or AfterHours Support—without falling through the gaps between systems.The Gold Seal accreditation now provides the clinical third-party validation to match the platform’s technical and operational depth.Mental Health Awareness Month: Why This Matters NowSchool districts are under mounting pressure to address student mental health, from state mandates and grant-funded initiatives to community and parent expectations. At the same time, the vendor landscape for school-based therapy has grown crowded, making it increasingly difficult for administrators to evaluate provider quality with confidence.The Joint Commission Gold Seal offers districts a clear, defensible benchmark, one that doesn’t require clinical expertise to evaluate.As districts select therapy partners for the 2026–2027 school year and beyond, Gaggle Therapy’s accreditation signals a provider that has submitted to independent scrutiny and met the highest national standard for behavioral health care.About GaggleGaggle’s vision is that all schools are safe and all students get the mental and emotional help they need.Founded in 1999, Gaggle has been trusted by districts to protect students for more than 25 years. Gaggle is the leading K–12 student safety platform, serving thousands of school districts across the United States. With an integrated product suite — including Safety Management, WebFilter, ReachOut, Gaggle Therapy, ReachOut, ReachOut AI, and AfterHours Support — Gaggle helps districts identify at-risk students, protects them online, and connects them to the care they need.To learn more, visit www.gaggle.net or contact sales@gaggle.net.

Removing Barriers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.