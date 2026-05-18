Killingsworth Environmental Hosts Community Book Drive Benefiting Promising Pages

The Killingsworth team came together to collect and donate books for Promising Pages, helping put more opportunities for learning into the hands of children in their community.

Employees Collect 260 Books to Help Expand Literacy Access for Children Across the Charlotte Area

We are incredibly proud of our employees for coming together to support Promising Pages and help make reading and learning resources more accessible for families in our community. ” — Bryan Cummings, President of Anticimex Carolinas

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Killingsworth Environmental recently organized a company-wide book drive in support of Promising Pages, a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to books and literacy resources for children throughout the region.Through the generosity and enthusiasm of office staff and team members, the company collected 260 books to help support children and families living in Charlotte’s “book deserts” communities where access to age-appropriate books is limited or unavailable.According to Promising Pages, more than 60,000 children in Charlotte are growing up in homes with few or no books. Limited access to books can have a lasting impact on literacy development, academic success, and future opportunities for children.Promising Pages works to address this need by collecting and distributing new and donated books to under-resourced families, schools, and child-serving organizations throughout the Charlotte Area. By helping children choose, own, and enjoy books of their own, the organization is working to build home libraries, close literacy gaps, and inspire a lifelong love of reading.“At Killingsworth Environmental, we believe investing in our communities means investing in the future of local children,” said Bryan Cummings, President. “We are incredibly proud of our employees for coming together to support Promising Pages and help make reading and learning resources more accessible for families in our community.”The book drive is part of Killingsworth Environmental’s continued commitment to community outreach and service initiatives that create meaningful local impact. Through partnerships with organizations like Promising Pages, the company hopes to help strengthen the communities it serves and encourage opportunities for future generations.The Anticimex Carolinas Family of Brands, Killingsworth, Clark’s, and Strand, continues to combine industry-leading pest control services with active community involvement, showing that their commitment to customer care extends far beyond homes and businesses.To learn more about Killingworth Environmental, visit Killingsworth Environmental

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