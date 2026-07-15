Total Show Technology Celebrates 30 Years of AV Support for Trade Shows and Events

Total Show Technology Supports Large Trade Shows in Las Vegas and Throughout the Pacific Southwest Exhibitors and Exhibit Builders Choose TST to Ensure Their Exhibits Capture Attention from Across the Show Floor TST Provides AV Production Technology, Staffing, and Support to Over 3,500 Corporate, Exhibit Builder, and Nightclub/Casino Events Each Year

Las Vegas-based audiovisual production company reflects on three decades of growth, technology evolution, and service in the meetings and events industry.

We provide event technologies that enable our clients to capture attention from across the room. In an industry where almost anything can go wrong, we make sure everything goes right.” — TST President Rick Pollock

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Show Technology (TST), a leading provider of audiovisual production, event technology, and expert event staffing, is celebrating 30 years of serving the meetings and events industry.Founded in 1996 by industry veteran Rick Pollock, TST began as a five-person operation supporting trade shows at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. Today, the company provides audio, video, lighting, LED walls, interactive displays, AV equipment rentals, and full-scale production services for trade shows, conventions, corporate meetings, and nightclub events throughout the Pacific Southwest and nationwide.Pollock’s career in audiovisual production began in 1982 at GES Exposition Services, where he managed AV operations and recognized the growing importance of audiovisual technology in the meetings and events industry.“Back then, it wasn't easy to convince people how important AV would become,” Pollock says. “I realized early on that event companies that wanted to stay competitive would need to invest in it.”That belief shaped the creation of Trade Show Technical, which later evolved into Total Show Technology in 2018 as the company expanded its capabilities to include technologies such as LED video walls , beMatrix LEDskin systems, and full-scale show production services.Over the past three decades, TST has earned a reputation for reliability, technical expertise, and exceptional service in one of the world's most demanding industries.“We provide event technologies that enable our clients to capture attention from across the room,” Pollock says. “In an industry where almost anything can go wrong, we make sure everything goes right .”TST's success is driven not only by technology but also by its people. The company invests heavily in training and professional development, and its average employee tenure of eight years is exceptionally high for the events industry. Pollock credits the team's unwavering commitment to client success and its "whatever it takes" mindset as the foundation of the company's reputation.Today, TST continues to support trade shows, corporate events, and large-scale productions while remaining privately owned and focused on service, flexibility, and technical excellence.As the events industry enters a new era of immersive experiences and advanced LED environments, Pollock believes the core principles that built the company remain unchanged.“Our clients trust us to show up, solve problems, and make their events successful,” Pollock says. “That trust has been earned by an incredible team that's willing to do whatever it takes to deliver for our clients. Their commitment has guided us for 30 years, and it continues to define who we are.”About Total Show Technology: Total Show Technology (TST) provides audiovisual (AV) production, event technology, and expert technical staffing for trade shows, conventions, corporate meetings, special events, and nightclub productions. Serving the Pacific Southwest and traveling nationwide with clients, TST has delivered audio, video, lighting, LED solutions, and AV equipment rentals since 1996. For more information, visit www.totalshowtech.com

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