Agentic AI platform schaffhausen.live by Berg Digital won Silver and Bronze at Best of Swiss Web 2026

Schaffhausen.live by Berg Digital won Silver and Bronze at Best of Swiss Web 2026 Berg Digital logo

Swiss hyper-local Agentic AI platform, schaffhausen.live by Berg Digital, has won Silver at the Best of Swiss Web 2026

Schaffhausen.live saves 10 hours annually for a family in the Schaffhausen region, giving them back the whole day in their life to spend as they prefer.” — Berg Digital team

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic first for the region, Berg Digital is proud to announce that its hyper-local Agentic AI platform, schaffhausen.live, has won two prestigious awards at the Best of Swiss Web 2026: a Silver Award in Innovation and a Bronze Award in Public Value categories.For the first time in the 25-year history of the Best of Swiss Web—Switzerland’s most recognized digital economy competition and oldest in Europe—a company from the Canton of Schaffhausen as a customer and contractor has won. This achievement marks a turning point, redefining Schaffhausen not just as a center of heritage, but as a technology-oriented hub that leverages cutting-edge AI for the benefit of its residents.Solving the "Last-Mile" Information GapWhile global search engines focus on the world at large, residents of 2121 municipalities in Switzerland face a paradox: it is easier to find news from Tokyo than to learn about a neighborhood flea market, a street closure for a commute, or a farmer’s fresh crop alert.Schaffhausen.live bridges this "last-mile" gap. It is not a news portal; it is a multilingual Agentic AI-platform—a proactive, autonomous AI agent that works 24/7 to monitor local events, information and warnings. By crawling Swiss municipal websites, warnings, weather stations, and social media, it synthesizes scattered data into narrative briefings that feel like a conversation with a knowledgeable neighbor.The recognition in the Innovation and Public Value categories underscores the dual nature of Berg Digital’s mission: technical sophistication and social responsibility.Five Key features of schaffhausen.live agentic AI-platformFree to use: Anyone can set up their autonomous AI agents for free that instantly start monitoring the local landscape on user’s behalf, analysing information according to defined preferences.Hyper-local Intelligence: The platform provides granular, time-sensitive updates such as specific street closures, fresh crop alerts from local farmers, neighbourhood flea markets in narrative briefings that read like a knowledgeable neighbour.Highly visual: All events are plotted on an interactive map for an immediate visual understanding of what is happening nearby.Multilingual support: The platform bridges the gap for non-native speakers, helping everyone stay connected to community life in their language, while the user interface is available in 3 national languages (German, French, Italian) and in English.Absolute privacy: To comply with Swiss data protection laws, all data is stored and processed within Switzerland. Berg Digital doesn’t sell user data and maintain a platform free from third-party ads or tracking pixels.Proven ImpactSince its launch in December 2025, pilot users reported 12 minutes saved weekly on average per household by eliminating manual checks of multiple sources. This translates to 10 hours saved annually for a family in the Schaffhausen region, giving them back the whole day in their life to spend as they prefer.This historic win reinforces Berg Digital’s mission as it prepares to expand to other Cantons later in 2026: Everyone deserves to know what happens around them to live a better life.About Berg Digital: Berg Digital is a Schaffhausen-based cognitive lab for Gen AI and agentic AI solutions specializing in bridging the gap between AI capabilities and real-world enterprise and regional utility.

Schaffhausen.live by Berg Digital won Silver and Bronze at Best of Swiss Web 2026

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