Combs Waterkotte Partner Matthew Brown Represents Jordan Derrick in Federal Criminal Proceedings

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Combs Waterkotte partner Matthew Brown defends Jordan Derrick in pending federal criminal proceedings tied to the New Orleans investigation.

The criminal justice system is designed to evaluate evidence in a courtroom, not in the court of public opinion.” — Matthew Brown

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Case #4:26-mj-00063-JAM — Combs Waterkotte partner Matthew Brown has been retained to represent Jordan Derrick in connection with federal criminal charges filed as part of an ongoing investigation related to online instructional materials and the broader federal investigation following the January 2025 attack in New Orleans.

According to publicly available court filings, federal prosecutors allege that online materials attributed to Mr. Derrick were accessed by the individual accused in the New Orleans attack investigation. Federal charges have since been filed against Mr. Derrick in the United States District Court.

Mr. Derrick has entered the federal criminal process, and the case remains pending. No findings of guilt have been made.

“Mr. Derrick is entitled to the presumption of innocence and the protections afforded by the judicial process,” said Matthew Brown, partner at Combs Waterkotte and attorney for Mr. Derrick.

Brown stated that the defense team will review the allegations, evidence, and court filings through the normal course of the federal proceedings.

“This matter will be addressed through the court system based on the evidence presented and the applicable law,” Brown said.

The defense also noted that public allegations and criminal complaints are part of an ongoing legal process and that the proceedings remain in the preliminary stages.

Brown confirmed that Mr. Derrick and his family have retained counsel and that the defense intends to respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal channels as the case moves forward in federal court.

The matter remains pending before the United States District Court.

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