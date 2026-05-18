Foot Petals Announces Partnership with Celebrity Stylist Tiffany Gifford

Celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford has long relied on Foot Petals for discreet comfort during tours, award shows, and red-carpet events.

The collaboration highlights discreet comfort solutions trusted behind the scenes by stylists, performers, and women everywhere

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foot Petals, the trusted leader in discreet shoe comfort solutions, is proud to announce an ongoing partnership with Tiffany Gifford.

Known for styling high-profile talent including Miranda Lambert, Wynonna Judd, Morgane Stapleton, and more, Gifford has earned a reputation for seamlessly balancing fashion, function, and confidence behind the scenes of major tours, award shows, and red-carpet moments. Gifford will collaborate with Foot Petals to spotlight an often-overlooked element of fashion: the ability to move comfortably and confidently without compromising style.

Long considered an insider essential among stylists, performers, brides, and fashion professionals, Foot Petals has become synonymous with discreet comfort solutions that help women wear the shoes they love longer and more comfortably. The partnership with Gifford further reinforces the brand’s commitment to wearable fashion solutions designed for real life — from high-profile events to everyday moments.

“I’ve been using Foot Petals forever — they’re one of those behind-the-scenes essentials I throw into pretty much every shoe my clients wear,” said Tiffany Gifford. “Especially during awards shows when it’s long hours, lots of standing, and even longer nights in heels.”

From red carpet events to everyday wear, Foot Petals’ discreet comfort cushions are designed to improve fit, reduce pressure, and help women stay comfortable through every step of the day.

“Tiffany has been using Foot Petals for years, and we’re excited to officially partner with her,” said Alison Chambers, Sales Director at Foot Petals. “She truly understands the realities women face in fashion and styling, and her authentic love for the brand makes this collaboration incredibly natural.”

The ongoing collaboration will include social content, styling, and conversations around comfort, confidence, and modern wearable fashion.

The partnership officially launches with a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel featuring Tiffany Gifford and Foot Petals.

For more information about Foot Petals and its collection of discreet comfort solutions, visit Foot Petals.

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