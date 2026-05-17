The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of May 18, 2026

For years, schools across the country have increasingly cut parents out of decisions involving their children while promoting woke gender ideology in classrooms.

Under the Biden Administration, school boards tried to silence concerned parents while the Department of Justice and FBI investigated those who spoke out at school board meetings. At the same time, some schools encouraged students to transition to the opposite gender without informing their parents.

A report from Parents Defending Education found that 1,200 school districts—covering 21,000+ schools and 12 million students—have policies requiring or encouraging staff to withhold information about a child's gender transition from parents.

Parents deserve transparency and must remain central in their children’s lives. That’s why House Republicans are advancing legislation to stop schools from socially transitioning children without parental consent and prevent taxpayer dollars from funding gender ideology in classrooms.

Chairman Tim Walberg’s legislation, H.R. 2616, the Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act, ensures parents remain central in their children’s lives by prohibiting federally funded elementary or middle schools from socially transitioning a child – such as by changing their name, pronouns, or bathroom access – without parental consent, and blocking federal funding from supporting gender ideology teachings in classrooms.

It’s past time we stop taxpayer-funded indoctrination and the sidelining of parents in America’s schools. House Republicans are fighting to keep parents in the know when it comes to their children and make sure parental rights are protected and respected in schools.

For years, NCAA rules prevented student-athletes from profiting off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). That began to change in 2021 after the Supreme Court’s NCAA v. Alston decision and other events prompted the NCAA to allow athletes to earn compensation through NIL deals.

But with more than 30 different state NIL laws now in effect and major changes following the House v. NCAA settlement, college athletics has entered an unstable and constantly changing environment. The lack of consistent rules around recruiting, transfers, eligibility, and athlete compensation has fueled uncertainty, intensified recruiting battles, and expanded “pay-for-play” arrangements through donor-funded collectives and boosters.

House Republicans are advancing legislation to create a national NIL framework that protects student-athletes and empowers college sports to govern itself. The legislation safeguards student-athletes’ rights to enter NIL agreements, protects benefits like medical coverage and scholarships, increases transparency of agents, allows an Interstate Intercollegiate Athletic Association (IIAA) to oversee eligibility and recruiting rules, and clarifies that student-athletes are not employees.

H.R. 4312, the Student Compensation & Opportunity through Rights & Endorsements (SCORE) Act, introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis, standardizes and establishes a national framework for NIL deals to provide consistency and stability for college athletics, supporting athletic opportunities, protecting student-athletes from exploitation, clarifying that student-athletes are not employees, and ending the mass ongoing litigation threatening college sports.

Student-athletes deserve compensation for their contributions to college sports, but the current NIL system lacks clarity, stability, and the guardrails needed to prevent exploitation. Establishing a national framework is long overdue and will bring much-needed consistency to college athletics.

Since Congress established the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum in 2020, the Smithsonian Institution has worked to secure a permanent location for the museum.

During the 116th Congress, the House passed H.R. 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, on a bipartisan basis, beginning the process of designating federal land for construction. However, the Act also prohibited the museum from being built on the Reserve of the National Mall — one of the most historic and visible locations in the country.

This bill authorizes the Smithsonian Institution to designate land and begin construction on the National Mall, creating a landmark honoring the achievements and contributions of American women alongside other historic Smithsonian institutions.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis’ legislation, H.R. 1329, the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act, appropriates federal land on the National Mall for the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and clarifies the scope and purpose of the museum.

House Republicans remain dedicated to honoring the generations of women whose leadership, innovation, and service helped shape our nation and ensuring their stories are recognized for generations to come.