AA Limousine & Sedan enhances its premium fleet with new executive sedans across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas, delivering refined comfort, reliability, and professional chauffeur service for business travelers. AA Limousine & Sedan expands its executive sedan lineup to meet growing corporate travel demand across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas, offering discreet, reliable, and first-class transportation. AA Limousine & Sedan enhances luxury travel with executive SUVs, offering premium comfort, space, and reliable service across DC, Maryland, Virginia & Texas. AA Limousine & Sedan introduces executive SUVs, delivering spacious, high-end travel with professional chauffeurs across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. AA Limousine & Sedan enhances group travel with executive sedans, SUVs, and stretch limousines across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas—offering comfort, space, and premium service for every group journey.

AA Limousine & Sedan Expands Luxury Fleet With Addition of Executive Sedans, SUVs & Limousines Across DC, MD, VA and TX

I’m fond of limousines—luxury should feel memorable from start to finish. Clients want more than a ride, so I offer a truly premium limousine experience.” — CEO AA Limousine and Sedan

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AA Limousine and Sedan is a luxury transportation company that has been working in Texas, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC for 25 years. They have announced that they are adding new luxury vehicles. The new vehicles include late models of sedans, SUVs, and limousines. They are also expanding the fleet of sprinters, executive buses, and motor coaches.The expansion of the fleet is not only in the capital of America but also in all the other regions. These newly added vehicles are built for long rides, have sophisticated features, and are perfect for high-profile visits, VIP airport transfers, and corporate clients. According to the company’s spokesperson, the expansion represents one of the most significant fleet investments in AA Limousine & Sedan’s history. Now, residents of DC and nearby areas will have access to high-end vehicles with experienced chauffeurs.An AA Limo spokesperson told us that the vehicles are brand new and equipped with the latest technology. He mentioned multiple times during the interview that all vehicles are designed to support the rising demand for executive travel. As he said, "For a few months, we were receiving a number of requests from all around DC and nearby areas, and AA Limo was providing its best service, but due to the rising number of demands and limited vehicles, we were trying to cover all rides. But now, I am pleased to tell my buddies that we are expanding our fleet for your convenience.”He further added that instead of buying premium vehicles, executives make a smart move that they experience luxury using different types of vehicles. That’s why the demand is rising day by day, and it has pushed AA Limo to add the latest models of vehicles.Executive Sedans Added to Strengthen Corporate Transportation ServicesA large number of executive sedans are added to the fleet. As part of expansion, AA Limousine and Sedan has strengthened its executive sedan division with the addition of premium cars. These vehicles are designed specifically for corporate professionals, VIP travelers, and private clients. These are the newly added sedans:Mercedes-Benz S-ClassLincoln ContinentalWhile talking about sedans, the spokesperson of AA Limousine and Sedan mentioned that these vehicles are intended to provide a refined and discreet travel experience for meetings, airport transportation, and group transportation for diplomatic travel . Answering a question, he said, "The Mercedes Benz S Class is one of the most luxurious vehicles. The fleet we have is equipped with sophisticated technology, including automatic climate control and noise cancellation. Meanwhile, the Lincoln Continental is ideal for the attorneys and finance professionals who need point-to-point, distraction-free rides”(AA Limo Spokesperson)Expansion of Executive SUV FleetAA Limousine and Sedan also adds new vehicles to the SUVs' collection. Late models of tinted-window vehicles for group travel for parties and weddings are added. AA Limo says that they had no plans to expand the SUV fleet, but the decision was taken when the demand rose in the last few months.“When we were planning and sorting out all these demand and supply problems, one of my juniors said that you should also add executive SUVs, but at that time I rejected his suggestion. But for the last 3 months we could not meet the supply needs, so I called him and told him that I appreciate your long-term thinking, and we are adding new SUVs."(Adams J. AA Limo Fleet Manager)The newly added SUVs include:Cadillac EscaladeChevrolet SuburbanLincoln NavigatorThese SUVs are widely recognized across Texas, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC. However, the Cadillac Escalade remains one of the company’s most requested luxury SUVs, as the manager said to our media team. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Suburban and Lincoln Navigator are versatile and used by executives and families for group travel and for airport transfers like Fort Worth International Airport, Austin Bergstrom International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and also Limo Service in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Stretch Limousines and Luxury Event TransportationAA Limousine and Sedan also added a new fleet of luxury-class limousines. The expansion includes:Stretch LimousineStretch Hummer LimousineNew limousines are added to meet the demand and supply needs. The company noted that demand for luxury event transportation has risen. Weddings, proms, nightlife events, celebrity transportation, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and corporate events are incomplete without luxury limousines.AA Limo says that the Stretch Hummer limousine has been added for larger luxury party transportation experiences across Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and DC.“I myself am fond of limousines; luxury transportation should feel memorable from beginning to end. This is what I always say to my team. Clients booking stretching limousines are looking for more than a traditional ride, so this time I am giving you an opportunity to ride in real luxurious limousines."(CEO AA Limousine and Sedan)Supporting Expansion Across Multiple RegionsAA Limousine and Sedan is expanding not only in DC but also in other regions of Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. Over the past year, the company has been launching operations in different areas of the US, and this time, they have come up with new vehicles.“We expand when there is a need, and this is our strategy. Adding new markets only works when the fleet, technology, chauffeur, and operation systems are prepared to support growth.”(CEO AA Limousine and Sedan)A Reflection of AA Limo’s HistoryAA Limousine and Sedan started its journey 25+ years ago. The first operation was covered in Washington, DC, but at that time, the company lacked the number of vehicles. In the beginning, the company had only limousines and sedans, but later, they added SUVs and sprinters with the passage of time.And now they have high-end executive buses, party buses, and coaches. For the last 2 decades, the company has gone through many ups and downs, as a crew member of AA Limo told us:“We knew that we were competing against giants, and we had no other options except giving up or staying in the competition, and we chose the latter. Early years were really challenging because we did not have a large variety of vehicles, but we managed everything, and today you can see the progress."(Seth B, Senior Ride Planner)We can see that AA Limo has made significant progress, including expanding services to Texas, Virginia, and Maryland. Additionally, they are expanding their fleet day by day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.