Governor Hochul Announces 18 Transformational Projects in the North Country as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 18 transformational projects for the North Country as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Ten projects were announced for the Village of Malone, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; three projects were announced for the Village of Gouverneur, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and five were announced for the Hamlet of Keeseville, also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“I am proud that the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs are bringing eighteen transformational projects to the North Country,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in the region’s economic development, we create more liveable and affordable communities for New Yorkers to raise their families and gather with neighbors.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

Village of Malone

The Village of Malone’s downtown sits at the heart of a commercial district with wide sidewalks and welcoming storefronts tucked neatly under historic architecture. The downtown also includes Arsenal Green Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Mill Park and the Salmon River corridor, providing natural elements and public spaces that complement the commercial activity of Main Street. Downtown Malone is the hub of the community; a walkable, vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that is home to a growing number of residents, prosperous locally owned businesses, strong civic institutions, a thriving cultural scene and accessible outdoor recreation opportunities along the Salmon River.

The 10 Malone DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Transform Mill Park with a New Riverfront Overlook and Public Access Enhancements, Phase 1 ($2,666,000): Transform Mill Park into an inviting, accessible community asset with new sidewalks, a scenic overlook at Harrison Place, riverbank vegetation clearing and slope stabilization plantings. These improvements include expansion of visual and physical access to the river, enhance walkability and lay the groundwork for future park development.

Transform Mill Park into an inviting, accessible community asset with new sidewalks, a scenic overlook at Harrison Place, riverbank vegetation clearing and slope stabilization plantings. These improvements include expansion of visual and physical access to the river, enhance walkability and lay the groundwork for future park development. Revitalize Main Street in Downtown Malone with Streetscape Enhancements ($2,734,000): Revitalize key areas of Main Street — specifically East Main Plaza, Arsenal Green Park frontage, and adjacent sidewalks – by enhancing walkability, accessibility, and public gathering spaces. Upgrades include new ADA-compliant sidewalks, street trees, landscaping, lighting, benches and placemaking features such as public art. These improvements will create a safer, more attractive and inclusive streetscape.

Revitalize key areas of Main Street — specifically East Main Plaza, Arsenal Green Park frontage, and adjacent sidewalks – by enhancing walkability, accessibility, and public gathering spaces. Upgrades include new ADA-compliant sidewalks, street trees, landscaping, lighting, benches and placemaking features such as public art. These improvements will create a safer, more attractive and inclusive streetscape. Transform 43 Pearl Street into the Foothills Arts & Cultural Center ($1,700,000): Renovate and expand Foothills Art Society’s facility at 33-45 Pearl Street into a vibrant Arts & Cultural Center. The project will create a kitchen, cafe, and storage space in addition to a gallery and a performance venue, providing year-round arts programming, exhibitions, and educational opportunities for all ages, while anchoring Malone’s creative economy and downtown revitalization.

Renovate and expand Foothills Art Society’s facility at 33-45 Pearl Street into a vibrant Arts & Cultural Center. The project will create a kitchen, cafe, and storage space in addition to a gallery and a performance venue, providing year-round arts programming, exhibitions, and educational opportunities for all ages, while anchoring Malone’s creative economy and downtown revitalization. Transform Vacant Mill Street Buildings into Riverfront Residential Housing ($450,000): Transform two long-vacant buildings at 19 & 23 Mill Street into modern rental apartments. The project includes full interior renovations, exterior upgrades, sidewalk repairs and beautification along the Salmon River — bringing new housing and vitality to downtown Malone.

Transform two long-vacant buildings at 19 & 23 Mill Street into modern rental apartments. The project includes full interior renovations, exterior upgrades, sidewalk repairs and beautification along the Salmon River — bringing new housing and vitality to downtown Malone. Revitalize the Downtown Artist Cellar into a Creative Hub ($450,000): Transform 410 E. Main Street into a vibrant arts and cultural destination with a ground-floor artisan market, upper-floor artist studios and apartments, and full building renovation. The project supports and fosters opportunities for creatives, expands downtown activity and preserves a historic Main Street building.

Transform 410 E. Main Street into a vibrant arts and cultural destination with a ground-floor artisan market, upper-floor artist studios and apartments, and full building renovation. The project supports and fosters opportunities for creatives, expands downtown activity and preserves a historic Main Street building. Transform a Vacant Main Street Storefront into La Creme Gelato & Patisserie ($200,000): Transform a vacant storefront at 367 West Main Street into La Crème, a boutique gelato and patisserie shop offering artisan gelato, floats, and baked goods. Funds will be used for a full interior demolition and renovation, including new flooring, cabinetry, electrical upgrades, seating, signage and a new bathroom.

Transform a vacant storefront at 367 West Main Street into La Crème, a boutique gelato and patisserie shop offering artisan gelato, floats, and baked goods. Funds will be used for a full interior demolition and renovation, including new flooring, cabinetry, electrical upgrades, seating, signage and a new bathroom. Malone Energize Downtown Fund ($257,000): Create the Malone Energize Downtown Fund, a matching grant program to support small-scale renovation and business expansion projects within the DRI boundary.

Create the Malone Energize Downtown Fund, a matching grant program to support small-scale renovation and business expansion projects within the DRI boundary. Transform a Historic Downtown Storefront into Franklin Square – a Mixed-Use Grocery and Housing Hub ($780,000): Transform 468-470 East Main Street into Franklin Square, a mixed-use redevelopment featuring renovated upper-floor apartments and a new ground-floor grocery store. Improvements include storefront upgrades, full interior buildout, and outdoor enhancements — supporting local business, walkability and downtown revitalization.

Transform 468-470 East Main Street into Franklin Square, a mixed-use redevelopment featuring renovated upper-floor apartments and a new ground-floor grocery store. Improvements include storefront upgrades, full interior buildout, and outdoor enhancements — supporting local business, walkability and downtown revitalization. Transform Vacant Storefronts at 473 & 477 East Main Street into Active Retail Hubs ($350,000): Renovate two active mixed-use buildings in the heart of downtown Malone to support new commercial tenants, improve street-level storefronts, and restore historic facades. The project includes full interior renovations, masonry repairs, energy-efficient upgrades, and enhanced public space with lighting, seating, and landscaping — creating inviting, safe and walkable retail frontage between KeyBank and Kinney Drugs.

Renovate two active mixed-use buildings in the heart of downtown Malone to support new commercial tenants, improve street-level storefronts, and restore historic facades. The project includes full interior renovations, masonry repairs, energy-efficient upgrades, and enhanced public space with lighting, seating, and landscaping — creating inviting, safe and walkable retail frontage between KeyBank and Kinney Drugs. Revitalize Giuseppe's Pizza with an Enhanced Facade, Outdoor Seating and a New Inside Bar ($113,000): Revitalize Giuseppe’s Pizza at 369 West Main Street with key improvements to include a new historically inspired facade, an outdoor seating area, and a full renovation of the interior back room into a modern bar. These enhancements will create a more inviting, functional, and accessible space for both locals and visitors.

Village of Gouverneur

The Village of Gouverneur, located along the Oswegatchie River, has a strong sense of community centered around its compact downtown. Home to many festivals and events, including the St. Lawrence County Fair, the community offers a variety of entertainment options attracting visitors from across the region. Gouverneur will capitalize on its historic charm to create a vibrant and expanding downtown business community, a safe, friendly, and walkable environment and highlight its proximity to major regional employers to enhance quality of life. These efforts will strengthen resilience and increase economic, recreational and cultural opportunities for residents and visitors.

The 3 Gouverneur NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Improve Downtown Walkability Through Streetscape Enhancements ($2,358,000): Enhance pedestrian connectivity, safety, and accessibility throughout the downtown core of Gouverneur with new sidewalks, clearly marked crosswalks and pedestrian-scale amenities such as lighting, street trees and street furniture. The installation of wayfinding signage will guide visitors and highlight downtown amenities.

Enhance pedestrian connectivity, safety, and accessibility throughout the downtown core of Gouverneur with new sidewalks, clearly marked crosswalks and pedestrian-scale amenities such as lighting, street trees and street furniture. The installation of wayfinding signage will guide visitors and highlight downtown amenities. Create Pedestrian Plaza to Connect Downtown Amenities ($1,842,000): Transform the area behind the buildings on E Main Street to create a welcoming pedestrian zone and public space with the purpose of improving connections to businesses and providing opportunities for business expansion.

Transform the area behind the buildings on E Main Street to create a welcoming pedestrian zone and public space with the purpose of improving connections to businesses and providing opportunities for business expansion. Establish a Small Project Fund for Downtown Gouverneur ($300,000): Establish a locally managed matching fund to undertake a range of smaller downtown revitalization projects while leveraging private investment to achieve an even greater impact in downtown Gouverneur.

Hamlet of Keeseville

Situated along the Ausable River where the Champlain Valley meets the Adirondack mountains, the hamlet of Keeseville offers an array of recreational, commercial and residential opportunities. The downtown includes a vibrant mixed-use development district framed by two historic bridges and three main streets, creating an accessible, walkable perimeter for residents and visitors to enjoy. This area also acts as a bridge between the towns of AuSable and Chesterfield, uniting them into a single community. By investing in its historic character and embracing sustainable development, Keeseville will create a vibrant, inclusive, and accessible community where people choose to live, work and explore for generations to come.

The 5 Keeseville NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Establish a Downtown Keeseville Pedestrian Loop with Streetscape Improvements ($2,382,000): Create the Downtown Keeseville Pedestrian Loop by implementing streetscape enhancements along Ausable, Main, Front, Mill, and Clinton Streets to create a safe, accessible and vibrant pedestrian network connecting key destinations and public spaces.

Create the Downtown Keeseville Pedestrian Loop by implementing streetscape enhancements along Ausable, Main, Front, Mill, and Clinton Streets to create a safe, accessible and vibrant pedestrian network connecting key destinations and public spaces. Convert the Former Masonic Lodge into Loft Apartments ($675,000): Convert the historic former Ausable River Masonic Lodge at 1746 Main Street into residential units, preserving its architectural character while revitalizing downtown Keeseville.

Convert the historic former Ausable River Masonic Lodge at 1746 Main Street into residential units, preserving its architectural character while revitalizing downtown Keeseville. Transform the Old Stone Mill into a Multi-Use Facility ($1,043,000): Transform the Old Stone Mill at 1745 Main Street into a multi-use facility with an upper-floor event venue, commercial kitchen, and flexible lower-level commercial and studio spaces to support community programming, small business development and downtown revitalization.

Transform the Old Stone Mill at 1745 Main Street into a multi-use facility with an upper-floor event venue, commercial kitchen, and flexible lower-level commercial and studio spaces to support community programming, small business development and downtown revitalization. Create a Branding and Wayfinding Initiative for Downtown Keeseville ($250,000): Develop and implement a comprehensive branding and wayfinding program in downtown Keeseville, including design guidelines and signage, to enhance the hamlet’s identity, improve navigation and support local businesses and cultural assets.

Develop and implement a comprehensive branding and wayfinding program in downtown Keeseville, including design guidelines and signage, to enhance the hamlet’s identity, improve navigation and support local businesses and cultural assets. Establish a Small Project Fund in Keeseville ($150,000): Establish a locally managed matching fund to support small downtown projects, including building renovations, façade improvements and business assistance to leverage private contributions and enhance Keeseville’s downtown

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified, including the Villages of Malone and Gouverneur and the Towns of AuSable and Chesterfield

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The North Country’s communities are defined by their strong sense of place, natural beauty and deep-rooted resilience, and these investments will help ensure they continue to thrive for generations to come. Through the DRI and NY Forward, we are supporting projects that strengthen local economies, enhance public spaces and expand opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Each project reflects the unique character of its community while advancing a shared vision for sustainable, locally driven growth. We are proud to partner with North Country communities as they bring these transformative plans to life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are fueling strategic investments that honor the North Country’s past while building a vibrant future. By supporting these 18 projects in Malone, Gouverneur and Keeseville, we are creating quality housing, expanded small business hubs and accessible public areas necessary for lasting regional growth, improving daily life for residents and strengthening the North Country’s economic foundation.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is partnering with communities across the North Country to create stronger downtowns, expand housing opportunities and support long-term economic growth. The $19 million awarded to Malone, Gouverneur and Keeseville will help revitalize historic buildings, create new housing and mixed-use developments, improve pedestrian connections, and invest in community spaces that make these communities more vibrant and welcoming. By connecting these investments to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are helping communities grow in ways that increase housing supply and affordability. Together, these projects will create more resilient, connected and prosperous communities for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

North Country Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs James McKenna and Dr. Kathryn Morris said, “Today’s announcement marks a milestone for the North Country as we move forward with projects that leverage our region’s unique downtowns and beautiful natural assets. From the riverfront overlooks in Malone to the Stone Mill revitalization in Keeseville and new pedestrian zones in Gouverneur, these investments are proof of what can be achieved through collaborative, community-based planning. The North Country Regional Economic Development Council is excited to see these projects move forward and spark new private investment.”

Village of Gouverneur Mayor Ron McDougall said, “The Village of Gouverneur would like to thank Governor Hochul and New York State for this announcement. We are quite pleased to be part of the Round 3 NY Forward, and are ready to get started on these projects that will help rehabilitate our downtown area. We are very happy and thankful that the Governor is making this much needed investment in our community.”

Village of Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas said, “Today, we celebrate an incredible milestone for the Village of Malone winning the eighth round of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative as the North Country region’s representative. Congratulations to all of the businesses and organizations awarded funds through this initiative; we are so excited to learn these announcements and see what each of you will bring to our downtown. This is more than an award, this is the next phase of our community moving forward, and Malone’s future has never been brighter. Let’s move forward together.”

Town of Ausable Supervisor Tim Bresett said, “I am thrilled to hear about the selection of our transformative NY Forward projects. We are excited that these major investments have now been officially awarded to the Keeseville community. These funds will support important municipal upgrades, including enhanced streetscapes, new sidewalks, and improved branding and wayfinding signage that will make our downtown more vibrant, accessible, and welcoming for both residents and visitors. We are equally excited about the private projects this funding is helping to advance — the renovation of the historic Masonic Lodge into much-needed residential housing and the transformation of the Old Stone Mill into a dynamic venue space for events and gatherings. These initiatives represent a significant step forward in revitalizing our historic assets and strengthening our local economy. This is an incredibly exciting time for the Towns of Ausable and Chesterfield in Keeseville. Together, we are building a brighter, stronger future for our residents and ensuring our community continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Town Supervisor of Chesterfield Clayton J Barber said, “I am very excited to hear about all the great projects that were chosen for the Town of Chesterfield and Town of Ausable. These projects will bring more attention and attract more visitors to the region, and give a much needed boost to the Hamlet of Keeseville, all while keeping the historic structure of both towns. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for all of her support.

State Senator Daniel G. Stec said, “An investment in North Country communities is an investment in our region’s future. The $9.7 million in funding to Malone and the $4.5 million for Keeseville will allow both areas to take on transformative projects that spur economic development and improve quality of life for families. I’m pleased to see them receive this support and look forward to the positive impact it will have.”

Assemblymember Michael S. Cashman said, “These projects will breathe new life into the region, expanding opportunities for small businesses, families, and the community at large to experience and enjoy the North Country. I am especially thrilled to see the planned housing expansion projects as our region continues to face a critical housing shortage. With these new units, we will be able to welcome new faces that will help bolster the local community and advance economic mobility. The continued support of the arts and small businesses of the North Country is also very welcome, as the North Country has a long history of supporting these outlets and I am certain they will enjoy the new offerings. Expanding local offerings while preserving the character of the North Country is essential for our region to thrive, and I am proud to have taken part in bringing these resources to these communities.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State.