SLOVENIA, May 17 - The theme selected for this year reminds us that inclusive societies and the consistent respect for human rights are essential to the functioning and stability of democratic systems. Equality is not a matter of individual choice, but the foundation upon which a democratic, free and resilient society is built. Democracy cannot flourish while individuals are persecuted or stigmatised because of their personal circumstances, including their sexual orientation or gender identity.

We are concerned by the global rise in hate speech and hate crimes, as well as the spread of disinformation. “We firmly reject all attempts to undermine universal human rights standards and to promote societal polarisation. Every individual has the right to live a dignified life, free from fear of violence or exclusion,” Minister Fajon emphasised.

Through its foreign policy activities, Slovenia remains a committed advocate of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and continues to strive for the elimination of all forms of violence, hate speech and discrimination.

Equal opportunities are essential to the well-being of society as a whole.