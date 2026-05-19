OculomeX Names Moh Thudor CEO to Lead AI-Powered Health Prevention

Moh Thudor, Chief Executive Officer of OculomeX Health Ltd.

UK MedTech company OculomeX appoints Moh Thudor as CEO to lead its mission of preventing cardiovascular disease through routine retinal imaging.

Our vision is to shift the world from reacting to illness to championing health prevention.” — Moh Thudor, CEO, OculomeX

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OculomeX , the health-tech pioneer transforming routine retinal imaging into a new frontier for health prevention, today announced the appointment of Moh Thudor as Chief Executive Officer. Effective 1 March 2026, Thudor leads the company into the new phase.Founded on the patented, life-defining research of Professor Alejandro Frangi , Bicentennial Turing Chair in Computational Medicine at The University of Manchester, OculomeX leverages a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to provide a non-invasive look into cardiovascular health. The platform is designed to fit naturally into the everyday workflows of optometry, primary care and cardiology, treating the eyes as the window to the heart. Under Thudor’s leadership, the company is now preparing its regulatory pathway to bring this breakthrough to the global market.“Our health systems are at a turning point,” said Moh Thudor, CEO of OculomeX. “Our vision is to shift the world from reacting to illness to championing health prevention. By looking through the window of the eye, we are making sophisticated cardiovascular intelligence accessible and precise.”The New Phase of Global HealthThrough its partnership with the University of Manchester, the company is accelerating the transition of breakthrough research into sophisticated solutions. To ensure rapid impact, OculomeX is also cultivating an elite ecosystem of industry and academic giants, including its strategic alliance with Evolution Alliance.This collaborative network is designed to bring health prevention to the world, aiming to transform the way we approach global care.“Moh brings a sharp, evolutionary perspective to our mission,” noted Francisco Palao, Co-founder of OculomeX. “He is the ideal leader to lead OculomeX as a global authority that redefines the future of cardiovascular health and prevention.”

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