Synthetic Identity Launches Today: Debut Crime Novel Rooted in Three Years of Real-World Fraud Research

Scott Tisch’s Tyler Network Series Opener Available Now Across All Major Retailers

MILLSBORO, DE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synthetic Identity , the debut crime novel by Scott Tisch, is now available in paperback and eBook across all major retailers including Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo.The novel follows Danny Tyler, a man who tried to leave his family’s criminal enterprise and build a legitimate life. When the straight world doesn’t fit, Danny returns to Florida with skills in synthetic identity fraud that attract attention from people operating in shadows even darker than his family’s.Tisch spent three years researching the real-world mechanics of synthetic identity fraud, a form of financial crime that costs U.S. institutions billions annually. His research included FBI case files, federal court documents, and interviews with fraud investigators and cybersecurity experts.Early readers have responded to the novel’s blend of technical authenticity and character-driven storytelling:“Danny Tyler is the protagonist I didn’t know I needed. Morally complex, technically brilliant, impossible not to root for.”“The fraud stuff is fascinating. I kept stopping to look up whether this was actually how it works.”“If Breaking Bad and Catch Me If You Can had a baby raised by Dennis Lehane.”“I wanted to write a story about someone who isn’t good but wants to be better,” said Tisch. “Danny doesn’t fit neatly into hero or villain. He’s a problem-solver who can’t look at a locked door without needing to know if he can open it. The question the book asks is what happens when that instinct attracts the wrong kind of attention.”Synthetic Identity is the first book in the Tyler Network Series. Book 2 is scheduled for late 2026.Book Details:Title: Synthetic Identity (Tyler Network Series, Book 1)Author: Scott TischRelease Date: May 22, 2026Formats: Paperback ($16.99) and eBookCategories: Crime Fiction / Noir, Organized Crime, Financial ThrillersAmazon: amazon.com/gp/product/B0GQXQ7KWJApple Books: books.apple.com/us/book/synthetic-identity/id6761063304Barnes & Noble: barnesandnoble.com/w/synthetic-identity-scott-tisch/1149756913Universal Book Link: books2read.com/syntheticidentityAbout the Author:Scott Tisch is a crime fiction author based in Delaware. He spent three years researching synthetic identity fraud by reviewing FBI case files, federal court documents, and conducting interviews with investigators and cybersecurity professionals. Synthetic Identity is his debut novel and the first book in the Tyler Network Series. The series explores characters operating in moral gray areas, guided by the tagline: “Maybe not good, but better.”Contact:Scott TischWebsite: scotttisch.com Instagram: @scotttischbooksEmail: press@scotttisch.comAuthor headshot and high-resolution book cover images available at scotttisch.com/press###

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