Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Portsmouth, New Hampshire Sailors Gain Fleet Perspective Through a Visit to The USS Albacore Museum

KITTERY, Maine - Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Portsmouth, New Hampshire recently stepped away from the clinic to connect more deeply with the community they serve—submariners—through a visit to the USS Albacore museum, May 4th 2026.

The tour offered both a historical perspective and a meaningful reminder of the unique challenges faced by those who operate beneath the sea.

The USS Albacore (AGSS-569), a one-of-a-kind U.S. Navy research submarine built at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Recognized as a National Historic Landmark, the submarine pioneered the teardrop-shaped hull that revolutionized underwater speed and maneuverability, influencing every modern submarine that followed. Walking through the narrow passageways and compact compartments, staff members gained firsthand appreciation for the ingenuity required to operate in such a confined and demanding environment.

What made the experience especially impactful was the tour guide, a former Albacore Museum Operations Manager, who now works alongside the team at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC)/NMRTU Portsmouth. Occupational Health technician, Camden “Cam” Ballard, drew from years of sharing submarine history with visitors, combined with his current role supporting shipbuilders and submariners. His storytelling bridged past and present, illustrating not only how submarine technology has evolved, but also how the human experience of undersea service remains constant.

“The USS Albacore is a testament to the honor, sacrifice, and bravery of not only those who served on her, but also the men and women who currently keep our country safe from beneath the sea, as well as those at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard that safeguard our crews,” stated Ballard. “It is an honor to be able to share and carry on her story and preserve her legacy.”

Throughout the tour and visit to the museum, Cam, and the staff at the USS Albacore, emphasized the physical and psychological demands of submarine life: prolonged periods in tight quarters, limited privacy, disrupted sleep cycles, and the constant awareness of operating in an unforgiving environment. These insights resonated deeply with the clinic staff, who provide direct medical and psychological support to submariners and their families.

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class, Ernesto Espinosacarpio, shared how impactful the experience was in helping him better understand the submarine service conditions. “Exploring the USS Albacore’s tight compartments and highly engineered equipment gave our clinic a perspective on the criticality of medical readiness. I appreciate how important it is for the Navy to invest in Independent Duty Corpsmen who care for our nation’s silent force in such a compact space.”

For the NMRTU Portsmouth team, the visit reinforced the importance of empathy in care delivery. Understanding the operational context of their patients—where they live, work, and serve—enables providers to better anticipate needs, tailor interventions, and build trust. It also underscored the critical role Navy Medicine plays in sustaining readiness for one of the Navy’s most specialized communities.

The experience served as both a professional development opportunity and a reminder of the enduring connection between those who serve at sea and those who support them ashore. By stepping into the history of submarine innovation and hearing firsthand accounts from someone who has dedicated years to preserving it, the NMRTU Portsmouth team returned to their clinic with renewed purpose—better equipped to care for the silent service.

NMRTU Portsmouth is a branch clinic of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, (NMRTC) New England. NMRTC New England is the comprehensive health care system for the U.S. Navy in the Northeast region, providing medical care to 70,000 eligible beneficiaries.