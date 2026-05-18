REMINDER: DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson to join staff, officials and conservation partners to mark transfer of Topsail Beach property to Division of Coastal Management on May 19
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM), in partnership with the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, will host a public event to mark the transfer of The Topsail Nature Preserve to state management. A ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks by NCDEQ Secretary Reid Wilson, state, local officials and conservation partners will be part of a brief speaking program and self-guided tour of the site.
This milestone reflects a shared commitment to long-term conservation, responsible public access, and stewardship of one of North Carolina’s ecologically significant coastal areas.
WHO:
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 1 p.m.
Due to limited parking, please arrive by 12:30 p.m. to allow time to walk to event site.
OUTSIDE Serenity Point neighborhood: Off street right of way parking along Ocean Boulevard.
Vehicles must be completely off the street and should not block driveways.
Parking available in lot across the street
Transport available from this location ONLY to event site from 12 – 1 p.m.
Cars must be removed by 2:30 p.m.
Interested media, please RSVP to Christy Simmons at christy.simmons@deq.nc.gov for onsite interview requests with DEQ leadership.
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