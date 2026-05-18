The Profiles of Excellence video series spotlights Storm Lake Community School District

The Iowa Department of Education today released the latest edition of the Profiles of Excellence video series, featuring Storm Lake Community School District and their successful participation in Iowa’s Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Program, commonly known as TPRA. Through the TPRA program, high school students and adult paraeducators can earn credentials towards their teaching degree while learning and working in the classroom, providing an enriched experience for both the individual and the school.

The Department’s Profiles of Excellence series highlights innovative programs, evidence-based practices and high-quality instruction that have made a difference in schools across the state. Previous episodes of this video highlight series can be found on the Department’s Profiles of Excellence webpage.