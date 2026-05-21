Traveland Launches DUVA FlipSide Travel Pouch on Kickstarter

One pouch. Two active sides. Flip fast for airport access and move-ready carry.

One pouch, two active sides — DUVA FlipSide keeps passports, phones, cards, keys, SIMs, and travel essentials organized on the move.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traveland today announced the launch of DUVA FlipSide Travel Pouch on Kickstarter, a first-of-its-kind flip-side travel pouch designed to help travellers stay organized from airport checkpoints to city streets.Built around the idea of “One pouch. Two active sides,” DUVA FlipSide is made for the way people actually travel. At the airport, travellers need passports, boarding passes, cards, cash, documents, and pens ready at a glance. Once they are on the move, they need quick access to a phone, tap card, keys, SIM, and tracker — while keeping their passport and important documents tucked away. DUVA FlipSide brings both moments into one compact pouch.“Travel is never just about your passport anymore,” said the Traveland Team. “People carry phones, cards, hotel keys, transit cards, SIM cards, receipts, trackers, and travel documents. DUVA FlipSide was designed to keep all of those essentials organized, easy to reach, and ready for the moment.”Unlike a regular passport holder or travel pouch, DUVA FlipSide switches between two travel-ready setups: Airport Ready and Move Ready. Airport Ready keeps passports, boarding passes, travel documents, cards, cash, tracker, and pen organized for check-in, security, immigration, boarding, and hotel arrival. Move Ready keeps the pouch zipped shut for secure carry while giving quick access to everyday essentials such as a phone, tap-ready card, keys, and hidden SIM storage.DUVA FlipSide also includes thoughtful security and travel details, including an RFID-blocking body to help protect important cards from unwanted scanning, dedicated tap-ready card slots for transit or payment access, an AirTag-compatible tracker slot, an internal key tether, and a hidden SIM slot built into the zipper pull. A zipper locking loop helps keep the zipper pull secured while moving through busy travel environments.The pouch is built with Corduranylon fabric, water-resistant construction, reinforced stitching, durable zippers, and a Dyneemastrap selected for strength and added carry security. It is designed to remain compact while offering structured organization for real-world travel.DUVA FlipSide is available in three sizes:Trail is the small size, designed for solo light travel and minimalist everyday carry.Journey is the medium size, designed for everyday travel, solo trips, and couple travel.Expedition is the large size, designed for family travel, multi-passport trips, and travellers who need extra capacity.The Expedition size can hold up to six passports and matching identification documents, making it especially useful for families, dual-nationality travellers, and group travel. Color-coded loops help distinguish passport holders more quickly when managing multiple documents.DUVA FlipSide is available in two low-profile colors, Stealth Black and Trail Olive. Kickstarter reward options include single-size rewards, a Custom Duo Pack, and an Adventure Trio Pack featuring all three sizes. Limited Early Bird rewards are available now, with savings of up to 43% off.DUVA FlipSide Travel Pouch is now live on Kickstarter.For more information, visitKickstarter campaign: https://shorturl.at/7vRdF Media assets: https://shorturl.at/cTrD8

DUVA FlipSide Travel Pouch. One pouch. Two active sides. Flip fast for airport access and move-ready carry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.