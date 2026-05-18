DUSTSENTINEL - Launches DustSentinel-LX, a Lunar Dust Intelligence and Ingress-Monitoring system

Designed to help lunar habitat, airlock and pressurised rover operators detect, classify and respond to respirable lunar dust events inside crewed systems.

“DustSentinel-LX is intended to sit inside the operational fabric of future lunar infrastructure,” added Pritchard.” — Tom Pritchard

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DustSentinel-LX is designed to help lunar habitat , airlock, suitport and pressurised rover operators detect, classify and respond to respirable lunar dust events inside crewed systems.DUSTSENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS LIMITED today announces the launch of DustSentinel-LX, its flagship lunar dust ingress monitoring and containment-control subsystem for future lunar habitats, airlocks, suitports, pressurised rovers and other crewed surface infrastructure.DustSentinel-LX has been developed to address one of the most persistent operational hazards facing long-duration lunar activity: the ingress of fine, abrasive and potentially respirable lunar dust into controlled habitable environments.The system is positioned as a mission-critical environmental assurance layer for lunar and planetary dust environments. It is designed to detect and classify dust events at ingress-critical zones, interpret those events in the context of mission operations, generate bounded response requests to relevant environmental control or vehicle systems, and maintain an audit-grade exposure ledger for per-volume and per-crew records.Unlike conventional dust detection or surface-cleaning concepts, DustSentinel-LX is focused on the operational problem of dust ingress into crewed systems. Its architecture is designed around distributed sensing nodes at airlock thresholds, habitat breathing zones, rover ingress corridors and sample-handling zones, with multi-modal sensing including optical counting, light scattering and mass-concentration monitoring.“Lunar dust is not just a nuisance; it is an operational, engineering and crew-health risk,” said Tom Pritchard, founder of DUSTSENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS LIMITED. “As lunar missions move from short-duration exploration towards repeatable surface operations, operators will need better ways to monitor, evidence and control dust ingress inside crewed environments. DustSentinel-LX has been designed to provide that structured monitoring and response layer.”The DustSentinel-LX approach is built around four core functions:Detect — distributed sensing at ingress-critical zones, including airlock thresholds, habitat breathing zones and rover ingress corridors.Interpret — mission-state-aware event inference, allowing dust events to be assessed in context rather than treated as isolated sensor readings.Respond — bounded containment-control requests to relevant systems, with crew override and operational safeguards.Record — audit-grade exposure and contamination logging for engineering review, medical review, mission assurance and operational learning.DustSentinel-LX is designed for deployment across fixed habitats, airlocks and suitports, pressurised rovers and sample-handling zones. The company’s website states that the subsystem is built around published NASA requirements, including NASA-STD-3001 Volume 2, the OCHMO Lunar Dust Technical Brief and the NASA Lunar Dust Mitigation Roadmap, which includes cabin dust-monitoring capability.The launch comes as government agencies, commercial lunar developers, rover companies, habitat integrators and infrastructure providers prepare for a more sustained human and robotic presence on the Moon. As surface activity increases, dust monitoring and ingress control are expected to become increasingly important to crew safety, equipment reliability, environmental control systems, maintenance planning and mission assurance.“DustSentinel-LX is intended to sit inside the operational fabric of future lunar infrastructure,” added Pritchard. “The objective is simple: detect the dust, understand the event, support a controlled response and preserve the evidence.”DUSTSENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS LIMITED is now engaging with habitat integrators, rover developers, lunar infrastructure teams, environmental control system partners, space -sector investors and strategic industrial partners.About DUSTSENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS LIMITEDDUSTSENTINEL ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS LIMITED is a UK private limited company developing mission-critical monitoring and containment-control systems for lunar, planetary and high-dust operational environments. Its flagship subsystem, DustSentinel-LX, is focused on lunar dust ingress monitoring for habitats, airlocks, suitports, pressurised rovers and crewed surface infrastructure.

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