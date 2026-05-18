Trek One Capital Completes Acquisition of No Cow and Good Karma Foods

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trek One Capital announces the acquisition of No Cow and Good Karma Foods. No Cow is a leading producer of plant-based, low sugar protein bars and Good Karma Foods is the leading producer of non-dairy flaxmilk. No Cow and Good Karma products are primarily sold through various leading natural and conventional retail organizations throughout the U.S. as well as ecommerce direct to consumer.No Cow offers nine protein bar flavors with each representing superior nutrition, better-for-you clean label ingredients, 20 grams of plant protein, one gram of sugar, 15 grams of fiber, gluten free and 200 calories per bar.Good Karma offers a nutrient rich flax based non-dairy milk consisting of high-protein and better-for-you clean label simple ingredients, five grams of protein, zero grams of sugar in the unsweetened variety, vitamins A, B, & D, gluten free and is available in both refrigerated and shelf-stable options.No Cow was founded in 2015 to address a market need for a plant-based, low sugar, dairy-free protein bar alternative. Good Karma was founded 20 years ago to create a non-dairy milk substitute and became a plant-based pioneer in allergen-friendly flax-based milk products.Brian Fontana, Trek One Capital Operating Partner commented, “No Cow and Good Karma Foods represent terrific strategic additions to our portfolio of better-for-you differentiated food and beverage brands. Consumers have been increasingly focused on healthy lifestyles and choosing better-for-you clean label products. The team at No Cow and Good Karma have a proven track record of product innovation driving customer loyalty and we look forward to new growth opportunities with these companies.”About No Cow and Good Karma FoodsNo Cow and Good Karma products can be found nationally at retail and online. More informationavailable at www.nocow.com About Trek One CapitalFounded in 2023, Trek One Capital is focused on investing in lower middle market growth-oriented businesses. Trek One seeks to partner with owner-operators, founders and managementteams with majority control investments where it can leverage its financial and operatingexperience to help drive the overall growth strategy. The investment focus is industry agnosticwith flexible deal structures specific to each situation providing flexible debt and equity solutions.Trek One has a particular focus on better-for-you food and beverage products and completed theacquisition of Alter Eco Foods in late 2023. For more information, please visitContact:Brian Fontanabfontana@trekonecapital.com832-289-6478

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