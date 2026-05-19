AdQuick Joins the World Out of Home Organization

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Leading OOH adtech platform deepens commitment to global industry collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdQuick , the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform for planning, buying, and measuring outdoor advertising, today announced it has joined the World Out of Home Organization (WOO), the global association representing the OOH industry."Joining WOO is a natural step as we continue to grow our global footprint and advocate for a stronger, more data-driven OOH industry," said Chris Gadek, CEO of AdQuick. "WOO brings together the most influential voices in out-of-home advertising, and we're excited to contribute our perspective as a technology platform connecting advertisers to media owners across more than 40 countries."As a member, AdQuick will participate in WOO's global research initiatives, annual congresses, and regional forums, while contributing to industry priorities including programmatic OOH standards, sustainability frameworks, and audience measurement."AdQuick's technology-first approach to OOH planning, buying, and measurement makes them a valuable addition to our membership," said Mark Flys, Chief Operating Officer of the World Out of Home Organization. "We look forward to their contributions as we work together to advance the medium globally."AdQuick's platform connects advertisers and agencies to more than 1,800 media partners across OOH formats in over 90 countries. The company joins a WOO membership of nearly 300 organizations spanning media owners, buying agencies, adtech companies, and OOH associations worldwide.About AdQuickAdQuick is the all-in-one technology platform that makes out-of-home advertising easy to plan, purchase, and measure. Headquartered in New York, AdQuick supports advertisers, agencies, and publishers in more than 40 countries. Learn more at http://www.adquick.com About the World Out of Home OrganizationThe World Out of Home Organization (WOO) is a leading global Out of Home association, working to promote and improve the OOH industry on behalf of its members. Learn more at worldooh.org.

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