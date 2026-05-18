South Shore Marketing Highlights $400K Weekly Revenue Growth and Office Expansion Through New Leadership Roles in Sales

South Shore Marketing celebrates $400K weekly revenue growth and new management expansions and leadership roles in sales in California and Florida.

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doral, FL – South Shore Marketing announced continued organizational growth following several recent management promotions and office expansions into new markets across the United States. The company’s latest developments reflect ongoing momentum in leadership roles in sales, team performance, and client growth initiatives.New Management Expansions Drive Company GrowthThe organization recently promoted three individuals into management positions after completing the company’s management training program. Jose Velasquez expanded operations into Sacramento, California, while Samuel Acay and Diego Sarabia both expanded into Orlando, Florida. The new office growth represents another milestone for the company as it continues building leadership roles in sales across multiple markets.South Shore Marketing also reported that the office has generated $400,000 in weekly revenue for its client while continuing to scale operations and expand its leadership team. The company stated that internal growth and professional development have remained key priorities as the organization enters new territories.Jose Velasquez Expands Into Sacramento, CAJose Velasquez, originally from Nicaragua, completed 13 months in the management training program before opening operations in Sacramento. Prior to entering the sales and marketing industry, Velasquez worked in the restaurant industry. Outside of work, he is known as a dedicated soccer fan and someone who prioritizes family. According to company leadership, Velasquez has consistently focused on building long-term opportunities that would allow him to support and provide for his family.Samuel Acay Builds Success in OrlandoSamuel Acay, who is originally from Cuba, completed 14 months in the company’s management training program before expanding into Orlando. South Shore Marketing noted that Acay began the program without speaking English fluently and developed strong communication and leadership skills during his time with the organization. Today, he is fluent in English and has continued mentoring newer team members entering the business.Company representatives said Acay’s primary motivation has been helping support his family in Cuba while continuing to grow professionally through leadership roles in sales. His promotion and expansion into management mark a significant milestone in his professional journey.Diego Sarabia Becomes One of the Youngest Promoted ManagersDiego Sarabia, originally from Venezuela, became one of the company’s youngest promoted managers at 19 years old. Despite limited prior experience, Sarabia completed the management program and earned a promotion within just nine months. South Shore Marketing stated that his rapid advancement reflected a strong commitment to learning, adaptability, and personal development.According to the company, Sarabia’s goals center around continued growth, learning new business skills, and developing as a leader. Leadership noted that his promotion demonstrates how career growth in direct sales can create advancement opportunities for individuals who are motivated and willing to develop professionally.Company Leadership Continues Expanding NationallyIn addition to team expansions, South Shore Marketing celebrated another major milestone involving company CEO Colten Wright, who recently became a national consultant during the same week he welcomed a newborn baby. The organization described the achievement as a defining moment for both the business and its leadership team.The company stated that recent expansions are part of a broader strategy focused on leadership development, market growth, and operational performance. South Shore Marketing continues working to build new offices and provide opportunities for individuals seeking advancement within sales and management.About South Shore MarketingSouth Shore Marketing is a sales and marketing firm focused on business development, customer acquisition, and leadership training. The company works with clients to help expand market reach while developing individuals through structured mentorship and management training programs.For more information, visit https://southshoremarketinginc.com/b2b/ Contact Information:Business: South Shore MarketingEmail: hr@southshoremarketinginc.comWebsite: https://southshoremarketinginc.com/b2b/ Country: United States

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