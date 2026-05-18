Tungsten Prices Hit USD 112,372/MT in China During Q1 2026 Amid Global Supply Pressure

tungsten prices

Tungsten prices in Q1 2026 spiked globally due to China’s tight export curbs and defense needs, peaking at USD 112,372/MT in China, but faced late corrections.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global tungsten market is currently undergoing major structural changes, supported by tightening supply chains and shifting industrial demand patterns. As a vital raw material for advanced manufacturing, defense applications, and energy industries, the tungsten prices chart has demonstrated considerable volatility heading into 2026.This market outlook delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the current Tungsten price trend 2025 and future expectations, helping stakeholders understand the evolving dynamics of the critical minerals industry through data-backed insights.Key Tungsten Price Highlights (Q1 2026)Tungsten prices displayed varying regional trends due to differences in domestic supply availability and transportation expenses. The benchmark prices recorded for Q1 2026 are listed below:• USA: USD 111,519/MT• China: USD 112,372/MT• Germany: USD 101,991/MT• Netherlands: USD 67,261/MT• South Korea: USD 59,302/MTGet the Real-Time Prices Analysis:Note: The analysis can be tailored to align with the customer's specific needs.Regional Tungsten Price MovementUnited StatesThe U.S. market continues to witness elevated pricing levels because of its strong dependence on imports and strict environmental standards governing domestic processing activities. The Tungsten market outlook across North America is primarily shaped by defense inventory accumulation and the ongoing recovery of the aerospace industry.ChinaBeing the largest global producer, China's Tungsten price index remains a major benchmark for international markets. Current prices of USD 112,372/MT are influenced by tighter environmental inspections across mining regions in Jiangxi and Hunan provinces, along with an increasing focus on domestic consumption for advanced manufacturing industries.Europe (Netherlands & Germany)Europe continues to exhibit a diverse pricing structure. Germany sustains higher pricing at USD 101,991/MT due to robust industrial demand from automotive manufacturing and tooling applications. Meanwhile, the Netherlands functions as a leading trading center where prices are influenced by inventory availability at major ports.South KoreaSouth Korea remains an active participant in the Asian tungsten market. With prices around USD 59,302/MT, the country benefits from established trade partnerships and its strong position in semiconductor and electronics processing industries.Speak to an analyst for custom market intelligence: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=23334&flag=C Factors Affecting Tungsten PricesA detailed Tungsten prices analysis highlights several major factors influencing market movements:• Energy Demand: Elevated energy expenses related to smelting and refining operations directly influence the cost of Ammonium Paratungstate (APT).• Supply Chain Disruptions: Geopolitical uncertainties have encouraged “friend-shoring,” reshaping traditional trade flows and increasing transportation costs.• Industrial Output: Expansion in mining, construction, and oil & gas drilling activities continues to support demand for tungsten carbide equipment.• Trade Policies: Export controls and tariffs from major Asian suppliers continue to impact the global Tungsten price forecast.• Renewable Energy Shift: Growing applications in solar systems and wind turbine components are emerging as additional demand drivers.Global Supply and Price OverviewGlobal tungsten supply remains highly concentrated, with China contributing more than 80% of worldwide production. This dependency makes the market highly responsive to policy developments in the region. At the same time, mining developments across Australia, Canada, and Africa are gradually expanding supply diversification efforts, which may contribute to greater long-term stability in the Tungsten price index.Tungsten Price Index AnalysisThe present Tungsten price index reflects a consistent upward trend compared to the previous fiscal year. Regional pricing differences are steadily reducing as international markets become more interconnected through digital trading systems. Nevertheless, sustainably sourced and “conflict-free” tungsten continues to command a pricing premium across Western markets.Latest Market NewsRecent market developments include stricter mining quotas introduced in major Chinese provinces to preserve natural resources. In addition, the U.S. Department of Energy has expanded investment in tungsten recycling programs, which could increase secondary supply availability by late 2026 and potentially reduce the thermal Tungsten prices associated with primary production.Tungsten Price TrendThe quarterly Tungsten price trend 2025 experienced a notable rise during Q3 before stabilizing in Q4. As 2026 progresses, the market is expected to remain within a “range-bound” volatility pattern. Prices are unlikely to decline sharply because of high production costs and the absence of effective alternatives to tungsten’s exceptional hardness and heat resistance.Future Outlook for TungstenThe global Tungsten price forecast for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 indicates a positive market sentiment. Analysts expect prices to grow at a CAGR of 4-6% as defense and aerospace procurement activities strengthen further. Market participants are advised to closely monitor Chinese export regulations, as additional restrictions may drive prices toward historic highs.Current Global Demand for TungstenDemand conditions remain strong across multiple expanding industries. Increasing adoption of automation and precision engineering technologies has accelerated the consumption of tungsten-based alloys. Additionally, advancements in semiconductor manufacturing and increasingly sophisticated chip designs are creating specialized demand for high-purity tungsten hexafluoride.Uses of TungstenTungsten’s exceptional physical characteristics make it essential across numerous industries:• Metalworking & Tools: Widely utilized as tungsten carbide in cutting, drilling, and wear-resistant applications.• Aerospace & Defense: High-density tungsten alloys are applied in turbine blades, counterweights, and kinetic energy penetrators.• Electronics: Used in integrated circuits and thin-film transistor manufacturing.• Energy Sector: Important for drill bits used in oil and gas exploration as well as nuclear fusion research components.Explore the complete Tungsten Price Index Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tungsten-pricing-report Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the current price of Tungsten?As of Q1 2026, Tungsten prices vary significantly by region, with the USA and China recording prices above USD 111,000/MT, while European trading centers such as the Netherlands remain near USD 67,000/MT.What factors affect Tungsten prices?Major influencing factors include mining regulations in China, global industrial production levels, refining-related energy costs, and rising demand from high-performance defense applications.What is the forecast for Tungsten prices?The outlook remains favorable for suppliers, with expectations of gradual price growth during 2026-2027 due to supply limitations and increasing demand from aerospace and renewable energy sectors.About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.Browse Here More Other Related Reports:• Rice Bran Oil Prices Index Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-bran-oil-pricing-report • Hydrochloric Acid Price Index Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydrochloric-acid-pricing-report

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