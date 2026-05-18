TraineryXChange Announces Content Partnership with BizLibrary to Expand Artificial Intelligence Employee Training

Mahesh Kumar, Founder | Managing Director, TraineryHCM

Organizations can deploy AI learning content instantly through TraineryXChange’s integrated training ecosystem.

This partnership helps TraineryXChange clients accelerate AI readiness with practical AI learning that employees can immediately apply at work.” — Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, TraineryHCM

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TraineryXChange ™ today announced an expanded offering of artificial intelligence training courses through a new partnership with BizLibrary , an award-winning, best-in-class learning and development provider.The new technology-focused training content will roll out over the coming weeks, further strengthening TraineryXChange’s growing library of HR, management, learning and development, health and safety, and industry-specific employee training programs.Designed to eliminate common friction points in enterprise learning, TraineryXChange simplifies workforce training by reducing content fragmentation, accelerating deployment, and streamlining system integration. The platform is built around activation simplicity, helping organizations deliver the right content to the right learners instantly through a unified ecosystem that combines learning content, delivery infrastructure, and automation tools in one platform.The partnership with BizLibrary represents a significant expansion of TraineryXChange’s content marketplace, helping ensure organizations have access to a broad and continuously evolving catalog of workforce development resources, including high-demand artificial intelligence training.“We are extremely pleased to partner with BizLibrary to enhance the delivery of exceptional learning content, including our focus on artificial intelligence training,” said Mahesh Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of TraineryHCM . “This partnership gives us the opportunity to expand our offerings and support even more of our clients’ learners with the skills they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing workplace.”Both organizations share a common vision for workforce development and helping organizations build future-ready teams.Josh Burt, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at BizLibrary, stated, “We’re excited about this content partnership with TraineryXChange. Collaborative partnerships allow us to deliver even more specialized training content to meet evolving market needs. Trainery’s commitment to helping organizations invest in their people aligns closely with our passion for ensuring employees are equipped with the skills they need for the job today and prepared to take on new challenges tomorrow.”Content is deployed instantly through Trainery’s built-in LMS or integrated directly into a customer’s existing LMS using LTI technology, allowing organizations to maintain their current system of record without migration or additional engineering lift. For organizations without an LMS, TraineryXChange also provides a fully integrated, enterprise-ready learning platform that can be launched in less than 24 hours.TraineryXChange is part of the broader Trainery modular learning suite, which includes a learning management system, training management system, coaching, credential management, and TraineryOPS™, featuring instructor-led training (ILT) modules. Together, these solutions operate within a single operational layer that replaces fragmented tools and manual processes. From assigning training and managing notifications to orchestrating learning pathways across multimodal teams, TraineryXChange streamlines training operations end-to-end, making workforce development faster, simpler, and more scalable.ABOUT TRAINERYXCHANGE™TraineryXChange™ ( www.traineryxchange.com ) is a modern workforce training marketplace that helps organizations discover, curate, deploy, and manage employee learning programs with speed and precision. Built upon a 40-year legacy of learning content distribution, TraineryXChange is a product of TraineryHCM™, a human capital technology company focused on helping organizations create environments where employees can grow and succeed. TraineryHCM’s talent management platform delivers integrated, modular solutions for learning and development, employee training, HR, performance management, job architecture, and compensation management. Learn more at www.traineryhcm.com ABOUT BIZLIBRARYBizLibrary is an award-winning, best-in-class learning and development provider helping organizations upskill, engage, and retain today’s workforce. Its curated catalog includes more than 10,000 training videos covering leadership, compliance, technology, and essential business skills. BizLibrary equips employees with the skills they need for today’s roles while preparing them for tomorrow’s challenges. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com

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