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IG HERO Launches Free AI-Powered Instagram Account Diagnostic Tool

ig hero tool

ig hero website

New scanner helps creators and businesses analyze engagement quality, account health, and audience authenticity

Creators want clearer visibility into how their accounts are performing. We built the scanner to give users fast, accessible insights without requiring complicated setup or technical knowledge.”
— Tyson Chen - Founder of IG HERO
SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IG HERO, an AI-powered diagnostic platform for Instagram accounts, has launched a free account scanner designed to help creators, influencers, and small businesses better understand their account performance and audience quality.

The tool provides an instant diagnostic report that analyzes engagement quality, audience authenticity, content performance, posting activity, and potential account visibility signals. The scanner requires no login, signup, or installation.

Designed for creators and growing brands, the platform aims to provide accessible account insights through automated analysis powered by AI technology.

An Instant Account Diagnostic

IG HERO’s scanner evaluates multiple account-health indicators in seconds, including:
• Engagement quality
• Audience authenticity
• Follower activity patterns
• Content performance trends
• Posting consistency
• Visibility and reach indicators
• Recommended posting windows

Users receive an instant report intended to help them make more informed content and audience-growth decisions.

“Creators want clearer visibility into how their accounts are performing.” said Tyson Chen, Founder of IG HERO. “We built the scanner to give users fast, accessible insights without requiring complicated setup or technical knowledge.”

The platform currently serves more than 3,500 creators and small-to-medium-sized businesses each month.

Tools for Account Optimization

In addition to the free scanner, IG HERO provides educational resources and account optimization tools designed to help users improve audience quality, engagement performance, and overall account management.

The company also offers structured account recovery guidance and diagnostic resources for users experiencing account access or visibility-related issues.

About IG HERO

IG HERO is an AI-powered diagnostic platform for Instagram accounts, providing creators, influencers, and businesses with insights into account performance, audience quality, engagement trends, and content visibility. The platform’s free scanner delivers instant account reports with no signup required.

For more information, visit IG HERO at https://www.ig-hero.com/us/

Disclaimer:

IG HERO is an independent platform and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Meta Platforms, Inc. or Instagram. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Yu Chen
IG HERO
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IG HERO Launches Free AI-Powered Instagram Account Diagnostic Tool

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