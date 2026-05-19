ESG launches Titanium as billing and compliance pressures intensify in Industrial & Commercial (I&C) energy market

Matt Hirst, CEO Drew Green, CTO

New platform combines pricing, billing, CRM and market interactions for I&C suppliers.

I&C energy suppliers face complexities that legacy systems were never designed to handle. Titanium helps them run pricing, billing and customer operations with greater control and accuracy.” — Matt Hirst, CEO

CHORLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESG Global, a market-leading energy software company, has launched Titanium , a purpose-built platform for Industrial and Commercial Energy (I&C) suppliers, as growing regulatory pressure and increasingly complex billing expose the limits of legacy systems in the non-domestic market. The platform combines pricing, billing, CRM and market interactions in a single system.I&C energy suppliers are under pressure to serve more complex customers while managing fragmented systems, siloed data and constant market change. These pressures are becoming more acute as energy reforms such as Market-wide Half-Hourly Settlement (MHHS) are increasing the compliance burden and the growth of flexibility adds further complexity to billing and operations.Matt Hirst, CEO of ESG, explains: “I&C energy suppliers are dealing with a level of operational and regulatory complexity that legacy systems were never designed to handle. Titanium gives them a purpose-built platform for this market, helping them move away from fragmented processes and run pricing, billing and customer operations with greater control, accuracy and confidence.”Drew Green, CTO of ESG, comments: “Titanium has been engineered from the ground up for the operational depth of the I&C market, not adapted from a simpler retail model. Its cloud-native, event-driven architecture gives suppliers the scalability needed to manage increasing data volume and granularity, while configurable workflows, automation and data controls help reduce manual intervention and support billing accuracy at scale.”ESG said Titanium is designed to help suppliers lower cost to serve through automation, resolve disputes more quickly and support migration at scale as they respond to market change. By helping suppliers manage increasing complexity with greater accuracy, control and visibility, ESG is supporting a more resilient, flexible and sustainable energy market.-Ends-Notes to EditorsAbout TitaniumTitanium is ESG’s platform for industrial and commercial energy suppliers. Built on a cloud-native, event-driven architecture, it’s designed to adapt as data volumes grow, market requirements evolve and billing becomes more complex. ESG positions Titanium around configurable workflows, stronger data accuracy to support billing accuracy, and operational design shaped around the realities of the I&C market. https://esgglobal.com/n/titanium-platform-solutions-overview/ About ESG GlobalESG is a global provider of SaaS solutions built for the energy sector. The company helps energy suppliers, utilities, and innovators to manage complex operations, improve efficiency, and adapt to a rapidly evolving energy landscape.Operating across Europe and North America, ESG delivers technology that supports critical business processes across the energy value chain, from market orchestration, pricing and billing operations, to financial, land, and asset management. Through its portfolio of products – including ESG, Pandell, Whitestar and CUBS – the group combines deep industry expertise with modern cloud solutions to help customers streamline operations, modernise legacy systems and support reliable, resilient business performance.Learn more at www.esgglobal.com For any media enquiries, please contact:Liz ChurchmanDeputy Managing Directorliz@ec-pr.com07966820320

ESG Titanium Platform | A purpose-built end-to-end platform for the I&C energy market

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