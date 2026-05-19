Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Clean Energy Award

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Clean Energy Awards , recognising organisations and individuals driving meaningful progress across renewable energy, energy innovation, customer experience, and sustainable infrastructure. The awards celebrate businesses that are delivering practical, measurable impact through technological advancement, operational excellence, and a clear commitment to supporting the UK’s transition towards a lower-carbon future.The 2026 Clean Energy Awards recognise companies that are redefining expectations around energy efficiency, renewable deployment, customer support, and intelligent infrastructure management, while helping businesses and households navigate an evolving energy landscape with greater confidence and clarity.Business Awards UK 2026 Clean Energy Awards Winners• Pogo Energy Systems Ltd – Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year• Energy Solutions – Clean Energy Innovation of the Year• AB Renewables – Renewable Energy Project of the Year• Right NRG Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• AnnexusPartners – Rising Star AwardBusiness Awards UK 2026 Clean Energy Awards Finalists• Zenexa Renewables Ltd. – Renewable Energy Project of the Year• Pogo Energy Systems Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• AB Renewables – Clean Energy Innovation of the Year, Rising Star Award• Right NRG Ltd – Rising Star AwardAdvancing Practical Innovation in Clean EnergyThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Clean Energy Awards demonstrate how rapidly the sector is evolving beyond standardised approaches towards more intelligent, customer-focused and scalable solutions. Across renewable energy, battery storage, and energy advisory services, businesses are increasingly prioritising measurable performance, operational transparency, and technologies designed to address inefficiencies at their source.This year’s recognised organisations showcase a broad range of contributions to the clean energy landscape, including advanced hybrid energy management systems, large-scale solar deployment, bespoke renewable installations, and improved customer accountability through digital support platforms. Many have demonstrated an ability to combine technical expertise with practical delivery, ensuring that innovation translates into tangible benefits for businesses, homeowners, and wider infrastructure projects.The awards also reflect the growing importance of trust, adaptability, and long-term operational resilience within the energy transition. From reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions through intelligent automation to improving visibility and support throughout the customer journey, the businesses recognised this year highlight how meaningful progress in clean energy is increasingly driven by consistent execution, real-world outcomes, and a commitment to sustainable growth. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements and contribution to the continued advancement of the UK clean energy sector.

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