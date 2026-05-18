Apogee Watcher launches free domain PageSpeed scan and domain reports for customers

Domain-level PageSpeed report from Apogee Watcher

Free multi-page PageSpeed scan for any domain at apogeewatcher.com/check (no signup needed)

THESSALONIKI, GREECE, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apogee Information Systems has expanded Apogee Watcher, its PageSpeed monitoring platform for agencies, developers, and businesses that manage multiple websites. Built on Google's PageSpeed Insights API, Watcher discovers URLs from sitemaps and site structure, runs scheduled mobile and desktop tests, stores scores and lab metrics, and records alerts when performance budgets are exceeded. Teams track Core Web Vitals across client portfolios from one dashboard, with role-based access for admins, managers, and viewers. The latest release adds a free public domain scan and domain-level aggregated reports for paying customers, both built on the same reporting engine.

Many teams still judge a site based on a single URL, usually the homepage, or on a folder of PSI screenshots that are hard to compare and quickly go out of date the week after they are taken. That is enough for a quick impression. It is not enough when a product launch adds twenty new routes, when a client asks whether performance is a site-wide problem, or when an agency needs something concrete to send before a first call. Apogee Watcher's new domain reports address that gap: one view built from many page-level tests, with mobile and desktop kept separate so the story stays honest.

Anyone can request a free multi-page scan at https://apogeewatcher.com/check without an account or a credit card. Enter a domain; Watcher finds up to 20 pages, runs PageSpeed on each, and emails a link to a single aggregated report. The report shows average scores and lab metrics by strategy, how results vary across pages, and recurring optimisation themes identified from Lighthouse data. A fast homepage with weak product or checkout pages shows up clearly. A site that is slow everywhere shows up too, which is a different conversation for prioritisation and budget.

For agencies and consultants, the free scan is a practical way to open a performance conversation with evidence instead of a generic pitch. You can point to real LCP, INP, and CLS context across representative URLs, share one link rather than a chain of tabs, and qualify whether a prospect has an isolated fix or a broader programme. That matches how Watcher is already used inside the product for lead prospecting; the public check puts the same kind of proof in reach for anyone evaluating a domain before they sign up.

Site owners and in-house teams gain a low-friction baseline before a redesign, a migration, or a retainer discussion with an external partner. If the numbers are acceptable, you have a record. If they are not, you know which parts of the site deserve attention first. Visitors who want to continue can open a free Watcher account and import the scan into monitoring, so scheduled tests and alerts pick up where they left off on the same pages and results, without having to run everything again from scratch.

Customers who already monitor sites in Watcher can generate domain-aggregated reports from the site dashboard whenever they need a client-facing snapshot. Each report pulls the latest scheduled test results across up to 20 active pages and presents them in the same format as the public scan. You get a shareable link that stakeholders can open without logging in; the team can renew access when the link expires while keeping the report in the app. White-label branding applies where the plan includes it. The point is to stop rebuilding the narrative before every QBR or post-deployment update: the monitoring work you already run becomes the source of a single structured summary.

"We built this because homepage scores mislead people," said Nektar Baziotis, Managing Director at Apogee Information Systems. "A single URL can look fine while the rest of the site struggles. Agencies told us they were tired of stitching PSI exports into slides. Site owners wanted to know whether they had a single bad template or a broader problem. The free scan lets anyone answer that in minutes. For Watcher subscribers, the same report turns ongoing monitoring into something you can send to a client when they ask what changed, without starting from scratch."

Apogee Watcher is part of Apogee's Web Performance offering, alongside custom optimisation work and technical audits. The free domain check is open to any domain; customer domain reports are available to teams already using Watcher for scheduled monitoring.

Try the free domain scan: https://apogeewatcher.com/check

Existing users can sign in at https://apogeewatcher.com/. New users can create a free account (no credit card required).

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