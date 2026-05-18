Ag Recruiters Warn Generic AI Resumes May Hurt Job Seekers

Recruiters emphasize that AI should support resume writing but not create the final submission.

AI isn’t hurting candidates; generic resumes are. When job seekers combine the efficiency of AI tools with their real experience, it can actually give them a competitive edge.”
— Lila Huelster, Recruiting Content Lead at AgHires

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence tools become more widely used in job searching, AgHires recruiters say AI-assisted resumes have become increasingly common in applicant pools, especially among candidates looking to improve formatting, keywords, and overall presentation. While these tools can help improve these elements, hiring professionals warn that overreliance on AI may be leading to more generic applications that fail to catch the attention of hiring managers.

While AI-assisted resumes are often polished in appearance, many lack the depth and specificity employers rely on when evaluating real-world experience.

“AI can be a helpful starting point, but we’re seeing resumes that sound very similar and often lack the specific details employers are looking for,” said Lila Huelster, Recruiting Content Lead at AgHires. “Hiring managers want to know the crops you’ve worked with, territory size, technology and equipment you’ve used, and real measurable results. Heavily AI-written resumes often miss those specifics."

AgHires notes the concern is not the use of AI, but the level of dependence on it during the application process. Across submitted resumes, hiring teams are increasingly seeing common patterns, including:

Generic or templated language that does not reflect the candidate’s actual experience

Limited agriculture-specific details and measurable accomplishments or performance outcomes

Repetitive phrasing or keyword-stuffed content

Recruiters recommend that job seekers use AI as a support tool rather than a final solution. Candidates can use AI to organize content, improve clarity, and identify relevant keywords, but should always personalize the final version with real-world details.

“AI isn’t hurting candidates; generic resumes are,” said Huelster. “When job seekers combine the efficiency of AI tools with their real experience, it can actually give them a competitive edge.”

For more guidance on using AI effectively during the job search, read the full article here: https://blog.aghires.com/are-recruiters-rejecting-ai-resumes

Karyn Moyer
AgHires
+1 734-790-9439
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Ag Recruiters Warn Generic AI Resumes May Hurt Job Seekers

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AgHires
+1 734-790-9439
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Lambertville, Michigan, 48144
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+1 734-790-9439
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AgHires is a leading recruitment firm, executive search firm, and job marketing partner for the agriculture, horticulture, food production, and food processing industries. AgHires provides hiring solutions to help employers attract and hire top talent across the full agricultural supply chain. Headquartered in Michigan, AgHires is dedicated to connecting employers and job seekers through industry expertise, proven hiring strategies, and personalized support. For more information, visit us at www.AgHires.com.

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