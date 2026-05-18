Stacey E. Brown, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances Surgical Services and Patient Safety

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Sterile Processing Executive, Author, Minister, and Former U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Combines Clinical Expertise, Regulatory Leadership, Faith-Driven Service, and Purpose-Centered Leadership to Shape the Future of Healthcare AdministrationStacey E. Brown is a highly respected healthcare leader, author, minister, speaker, and former Sterile Processing Manager with more than 37 years of experience spanning surgical technology, sterile processing, healthcare operations, and administration. Throughout her distinguished career, Stacey has remained committed to advancing patient safety, operational excellence, and clinical precision while mentoring healthcare professionals and strengthening the systems that support quality surgical care.Stacey is also the author of From Broken to Blessed: Obedience, Redemption, and Ordered Steps, a faith-centered book focused on healing, obedience, redemption, and walking in God’s divine purpose. In addition, she is the founder of Pearls Pride and Joy, a purpose-driven brand built on the principles of Faith, Purpose, and Legacy and inspired by Philippians 1:6: “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” Her mission through both her ministry and business platform is to encourage others to move from brokenness into purpose, healing, restoration, and spiritual alignment.A proud graduate of Purdue University Global, where she earned her Master of Health Care Administration, Stacey combines extensive hands-on clinical experience with advanced leadership and healthcare management expertise. Her professional journey began in service to her country as a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy, where she was first introduced to surgical technology and patient care in high-pressure medical environments. That experience laid the foundation for a lifelong career defined by discipline, precision, accountability, and compassion.Following her military service, Stacey built her career as a Certified Surgical Technologist, developing extensive expertise within operating rooms, sterile processing departments, and healthcare systems. Her technical skill, leadership abilities, and commitment to continuous improvement allowed her to steadily advance into leadership roles where she became known for building high-performing teams and implementing systems that prioritize patient safety and compliance.One of Stacey’s most notable professional accomplishments was helping establish the Open-Heart Program at Flagler Hospital, an initiative that significantly expanded cardiac care services and improved surgical outcomes within the region. Her contributions helped support the development of advanced surgical capabilities while reinforcing the importance of operational coordination and clinical precision behind the scenes.Stacey later served in sterile processing leadership at Flagler Hospital for eight years before transitioning to Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, where she served as Sterile Processing Department (SPD) Manager. In that leadership role, she oversaw instrumentation lifecycle management, sterility assurance, supply chain coordination, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Her responsibilities required ensuring adherence to strict standards established by organizations such as The Joint Commission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.Her leadership philosophy centers on the belief that patient safety begins long before a procedure ever starts. Stacey has consistently emphasized the importance of precision behind the scenes, fostering a workplace culture built on preparedness, accountability, and continuous improvement. Her well-known mindset of “stay ready, always be ready” has guided her teams in maintaining inspection-ready departments and structured compliance processes that support safe and effective patient care.Stacey’s extensive professional credentials reflect her dedication to lifelong learning and clinical excellence. She holds certifications as a Certified Surgical Technologist (CST), Certified Healthcare Leader (CHL), Certified Instrument Specialist (CIS), and Certified Registered Central Service Technician (CRCST). In addition, she is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA), the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association (HSPA), and C-Suite for Christ. She is currently pursuing her Doctoral Degree in Healthcare Administration at National University, further expanding her leadership, research, and academic expertise.Beyond healthcare leadership, Stacey serves as cofounder and minister of Believers House of Worship Word of God Ministry, where she is committed to serving others through faith, biblical teaching, encouragement, leadership, and community outreach. Through ministry, she strives to help individuals heal from brokenness, discover their God-given purpose, and walk confidently in obedience, redemption, and spiritual growth. Her passion for ministry is rooted in empowering others to overcome adversity while strengthening their relationship with God and embracing the calling placed upon their lives.Stacey believes ministry extends beyond the church walls and into everyday life through compassion, mentorship, service, and purpose-driven leadership. Whether speaking, teaching, encouraging others through prayer, or supporting individuals during difficult seasons, she remains dedicated to uplifting people spiritually, emotionally, and personally. Her ministry work reflects her belief that faith, purpose, obedience, and perseverance are foundational to both personal and professional transformation and are essential in helping individuals walk in alignment with God’s plan for their lives.Stacey attributes her success to leading well-trained, highly prepared teams and drawing upon decades of experience developing technical staff and healthcare professionals. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, mentorship, accountability, and continuous learning while ensuring employees have the tools, education, training, and support necessary to succeed. She believes strong leadership is built through investing in people, fostering teamwork, and creating environments where individuals feel empowered to grow professionally and personally. Throughout her career, Stacey has remained committed to building cultures centered on excellence, preparedness, communication, and patient safety while encouraging healthcare professionals to lead with confidence, integrity, and compassion.She is deeply grateful for the mentors, surgeons, and clinical leaders who have challenged and encouraged her throughout her career, as well as the unwavering support of her husband, family, and friends. Stacey believes their encouragement, wisdom, and belief in her vision strengthened her resilience and reinforced her commitment to excellence in patient care and leadership. She recognizes that every opportunity, challenge, and professional relationship contributed to her growth both personally and professionally. Their support helped shape her leadership philosophy, deepen her faith, and strengthen her determination to continue making a meaningful impact within healthcare, ministry, and leadership development.One of the most important pieces of career advice Stacey has ever received was to keep God first in her life and allow faith to guide her decisions, particularly during moments of uncertainty, transition, and pressure. She believes grounding her work in faith, integrity, and purpose has shaped how she leads, serves, and interacts with others throughout her career. Stacey credits her faith for giving her strength during difficult seasons, wisdom in leadership decisions, and peace while navigating challenges within both healthcare and life. She believes that trusting God’s direction has allowed her to remain focused on purpose, persevere through adversity, and continue walking confidently in the calling placed upon her life.She also credits a respected surgeon early in her career with reinforcing the importance of attention to detail in patient care. Stacey believes every detail matters in healthcare because precision directly impacts patient outcomes, safety, and the quality of care delivered to patients and families. That lesson helped shape her disciplined approach to leadership, compliance, sterile processing, and surgical services throughout her career. She believes excellence is achieved through consistency, preparedness, accountability, and maintaining high standards even in the smallest tasks. Together, faith and attention to detail have become the cornerstones of her leadership philosophy and professional identity, influencing how she leads teams, develops processes, and approaches patient-centered care.Stacey encourages young women entering the healthcare field to define their own purpose and never allow others to determine their worth, potential, or ability to lead. She believes women must remain confident in their calling, continue developing their skills, and recognize the value they bring to healthcare leadership and patient care. Stacey encourages future leaders to pursue growth opportunities, embrace continuous learning, and remain resilient during difficult moments or professional setbacks. She believes authenticity, preparation, and faith are essential in helping women navigate leadership roles while maintaining confidence, professionalism, and compassion in demanding healthcare environments.She also emphasizes the importance of remaining grounded in faith, preparation, and perseverance during both success and adversity. According to Stacey, purpose and preparation create strength, clarity, and resilience during difficult seasons while helping professionals maintain confidence, integrity, and focus in demanding environments. She believes challenges often serve as opportunities for growth, refinement, and spiritual development, shaping individuals into stronger leaders and more compassionate servants. Through her own journey, Stacey has learned that perseverance, discipline, and unwavering faith are essential to overcoming obstacles and continuing to walk in alignment with purpose, leadership, and service.Looking ahead, Stacey plans to transition into university-level teaching, where she hopes to educate future healthcare leaders and clinicians in surgical technology, sterile processing, healthcare administration, and regulatory compliance. Through academia, she aims to share her decades of operational, clinical, and leadership experience while helping prepare the next generation of professionals to lead with accountability, systems thinking, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care.Above all, Stacey E. Brown remains committed to leading with faith, authenticity, discipline, and purpose while continuing to make a meaningful impact across healthcare, ministry, education, and leadership development. She believes true leadership is defined not by position or recognition, but by service, integrity, compassion, and the ability to positively influence the lives of others.Throughout her career, Stacey has remained dedicated to strengthening healthcare teams, improving patient safety practices, mentoring professionals, and creating environments centered on excellence, preparedness, and collaboration. Whether working within healthcare systems, ministry, education, or community outreach, she strives to lead with humility, accountability, and servant leadership while empowering others to grow personally and professionally.As an author, minister, healthcare leader, doctoral candidate in Healthcare Administration, and founder of Pearls Pride and Joy, Stacey continues to use her experiences, faith, and professional journey to inspire individuals to persevere through adversity and walk confidently in their God-given purpose. Through her book, From Broken to Blessed: Obedience, Redemption, and Ordered Steps, speaking engagements, ministry, and mentorship, she remains committed to helping others understand that challenges do not define their future and that perseverance, faith, and obedience can lead to growth, healing, and renewed purpose.Looking toward the future, Stacey hopes to continue expanding her impact through teaching, speaking, mentorship, ministry, and healthcare leadership while remaining committed to serving others with compassion, integrity, and excellence. Her mission is to help develop future leaders, strengthen communities, and encourage individuals to pursue lives grounded in faith, purpose, and service.Learn More about Stacey E. Brown:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stacey-Brown For more information about Stacey E. Brown, her ministry, speaking engagements, and her book From Broken to Blessed: Obedience, Redemption, and Ordered Steps, visit stacey-e-brownauthor.orgInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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