Miranda Gagnon, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Parks and Recreation Supervisor for the City of Maitland

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Recreation Leader Combining Coaching, Mentorship, and Inclusive Programming to Empower Youth and Strengthen Community WellnessMiranda Gagnon is the Parks and Recreation Supervisor for the City of Maitland, where she oversees the city’s 17 parks while leading the development of innovative recreational programming designed to encourage participation, wellness, and community connection. Through her leadership, Miranda continues to expand opportunities for youth and adults alike by creating engaging sports, fitness, and leisure programs that foster inclusion, confidence, and active lifestyles.In her role, Miranda oversees a wide range of programming, including tennis, pickleball, basketball, soccer, Latin dance, yoga, health workshops, and additional wellness-focused recreational activities. Her approach emphasizes accessibility and thoughtful community engagement, ensuring residents of all ages have opportunities to stay connected, active, and involved within their local community.Miranda brings extensive hands-on coaching and athletic leadership experience to her position. Prior to her current role, she coached youth basketball at the middle school and high school levels, as well as at the AAU level, while gaining experience managing fitness facilities. These experiences helped shape her leadership philosophy and strengthened her ability to connect with athletes, families, and community members through mentorship and program development.An influential mentor early in her career played a defining role in helping shape her professional path. During an internship, an AAU basketball coach encouraged her to embrace leadership opportunities and continue growing within sports management and recreation. That mentorship inspired Miranda’s long-term commitment to youth development, coaching, and creating environments where individuals feel supported and empowered to succeed.Miranda attributes her success to the support of mentors and confidants, her passion for coaching, and the fulfillment she finds in creating safe, confidence-building spaces for young people. She believes the combination of education, practical experience, and strong mentorship has been instrumental in both her personal and professional growth.The best career advice Miranda has received is to seek mentors who challenge and believe in you while encouraging you to say yes to opportunities even when you may not feel fully ready. That mindset continues to guide her leadership style and willingness to embrace growth opportunities throughout her career.For young women entering sports management and recreation leadership, Miranda encourages them to remain open-minded and pursue opportunities confidently. She believes the field offers a wide range of career paths and valuable experiences that can shape both professional development and leadership abilities over time.According to Miranda, one of the key challenges within sports and recreation leadership is navigating an industry that remains largely male-dominated, particularly at senior leadership levels. At the same time, she recognizes another growing challenge: helping young people rebuild social confidence, engagement, and connection following the long-term social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.Miranda views these challenges as opportunities to lead intentionally by advancing equity in leadership roles and by developing programs that prioritize mentorship, inclusion, and youth development. She believes recreation programs can play a powerful role in building confidence, strengthening community bonds, and helping young people develop essential life skills both on and off the court.Integrity and confidence are the core values that guide Miranda in both her professional and personal life. She believes these qualities shape how she leads as a woman in sports and recreation, and how she mentors others and creates environments where individuals feel valued, supported, and capable of believing in themselves.Originally from New Hampshire, Miranda relocated to Florida in 2019 and continues expanding her professional expertise while pursuing her MBA in Sport Management at United States Sports University. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she remains actively involved in the community by volunteering and coaching AAU basketball in Orlando, further reflecting her passion for youth mentorship and service.Through her dedication to recreation leadership, coaching, and community engagement, Miranda Gagnon continues to make a meaningful impact by creating programs and opportunities that encourage confidence, inclusion, wellness, and long-term personal growth for individuals and families throughout the Maitland community.Learn More about Miranda Gagnon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/miranda-gagnon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.