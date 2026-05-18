Influential Women Showcases Angela Gallagher Tillman: Security Supervisor Driving Safety and Culture Change

FORT MORGAN, CO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rival Services Leader Combines Field Expertise, OSHA Compliance, and a Passion for Safety to Help Shape the Future of Women in Oil and GasAngela Gallagher Tillman is a dedicated and highly skilled professional in the energy and oil and gas industry, currently serving as Security Supervisor at Rival Services, LLC in Fort Morgan, Colorado. With more than seven years of experience in the sector, Angela has built a reputation for her leadership, accountability, and unwavering commitment to workplace safety and compliance. Her career journey reflects resilience, adaptability, and a determination to challenge outdated stereotypes while helping create a safer and more inclusive future for the industry.Angela’s professional path is both unique and inspiring. She began working at the age of 15 in healthcare, supporting Alzheimer’s patients before moving into end-stage hospice care. Her early experiences caring for vulnerable individuals helped shape her compassion, discipline, and ability to remain calm in high-pressure situations. Seeking a career change, Angela later pursued studies at Grand Canyon University to become a Special Education teacher and went on to teach Kindergarten, where her passion for safety and responsibility first began to emerge in a professional setting.A chance conversation at a coffee shop ultimately redirected her career toward the energy sector. Encouraged by someone who recognized that her passion for safety could be better utilized within the industry, Angela decided to explore opportunities in oil and gas. What began as curiosity quickly evolved into a fulfilling career that allowed her to combine teaching, medical knowledge, leadership, and operational safety into one dynamic profession.Angela started at Rival Services as a security guard working directly alongside field personnel. Through hard work, discipline, and consistent performance, she quickly advanced into leadership positions, eventually supervising a team of approximately 40 employees. In her current role, she oversees OSHA compliance programs, conducts First Aid and CPR training, coordinates emergency response efforts with local authorities, performs site safety assessments, and manages scheduling and development for her team.Her responsibilities place her at the center of operational safety, where she works to ensure employees remain protected in demanding and often hazardous environments. For Angela, the most rewarding aspect of her work is knowing that the systems, training, and oversight she helps implement contribute to workers returning home safely to their families every day.Angela attributes her success to perseverance and determination. Throughout her career, whenever someone questioned her capabilities or suggested she was not qualified enough, she allowed her results and work ethic to speak for themselves. She understands the oil and gas industry has historically been male-dominated, where women were often relegated to support roles rather than leadership positions.However, Angela believes the industry is experiencing a significant cultural transformation. Women are increasingly leading teams, driving innovation, pioneering technologies, and occupying positions once considered inaccessible. She views relationship-building and demonstrating expertise as powerful tools for dismantling outdated stereotypes and creating lasting change within the workplace.Angela takes particular pride in leading a team made up predominantly of women, seeing it as a reflection of how the industry is evolving beyond tradition and bias. She believes female-led teams are not simply an alternative within the field, but represent a competitive and forward-thinking standard that will help shape the future of the industry.One of the most influential moments in Angela’s career came from a simple piece of advice encouraging her to pursue a field where her passion for safety could truly make a difference. That advice led her into the energy sector and ultimately allowed her to discover a profession that integrates multiple aspects of her background and strengths. She appreciates that her current role allows her to teach, mentor, apply medical and safety knowledge, and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of others.Angela encourages young women entering the energy and oil and gas industries not to be intimidated by the history of traditionally male-dominated workplaces. She believes women should confidently pursue opportunities, advocate for themselves, and refuse to allow outdated perceptions to define their value or potential.According to Angela, while some individuals may still hold onto old assumptions, there are far more professionals willing to mentor, encourage, and support women entering the field. She believes more women are steadily reshaping the industry and creating pathways for future generations to thrive in leadership, technical, and operational roles.Angela also recognizes that significant challenges remain. Women still hold less than a quarter of the roles within the industry, and many of those positions remain concentrated in entry-level support functions with lower compensation. At the same time, she sees major opportunities emerging as companies prioritize workforce diversification and prepare for large-scale retirements across the industry.As experienced professionals leave the workforce, Angela believes women are increasingly positioned to step into leadership and technical positions, creating stronger negotiating power and greater representation at all levels of the industry. She sees this transition as an important opportunity to continue driving cultural and operational progress within the field.The values most important to Angela are accountability, strict adherence to safety standards, and ensuring that every individual returns home safely at the end of the day. She believes safety is not simply a workplace requirement, but a core personal and professional value that guides every aspect of her leadership approach.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Angela is highly creative and family-oriented. She enjoys cake decorating, DIY projects, and traveling, balancing her demanding career with activities that allow her to express creativity and spend quality time with loved ones. She also holds an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Florida Metropolitan University.Recognized for her hands-on leadership style, operational expertise, and commitment to fostering a culture of accountability and teamwork, Angela Gallagher Tillman continues to make a meaningful impact in the energy sector while helping pave the way for more women to succeed in the industry’s future.Learn More about Angela Gallagher Tillman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-tillman Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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