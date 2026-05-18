Influential Women Features Marjorie Louis-Paul: Insurance Professional Helping Families Navigate Uncertainty

HOLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced AFLAC Benefit Advisor and Entrepreneur Providing Transparent Guidance, Supplemental Coverage Education, and Financial Protection Solutions for Individuals and Small BusinessesHolbrook, New York — Marjorie Louis-Paul is a dedicated Benefit Advisor with Aflac and an experienced independent insurance broker specializing in supplemental health and life insurance. With more than a decade of experience in the insurance industry, Marjorie has built her career around helping families and small businesses prepare for unexpected hardships while providing guidance designed to create long-term financial security and peace of mind.In addition to her work in insurance and benefits advising, Marjorie continues expanding her impact through her book, The Rise Forward Handbook, available on Amazon, which is gaining visibility among engaged reading communities focused on meaningful discussion, reader interaction, and personal transformation. Her work continues to attract growing attention from readers seeking insight, inspiration, and strategies for moving forward through life’s challenges.Marjorie is also the e-commerce store owner of SavedByRetail.com, reflecting her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to building meaningful connections through both business and service. Her professional work is grounded in a genuine desire to educate, support, and empower people to make informed financial decisions that protect their families during difficult times.Marjorie’s career began after earning her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lynn University in 2006. Over the years, she has developed extensive expertise in operations management, leadership, client education, and team motivation. Her broad experience has helped shape a flexible and people-centered approach to client service that emphasizes transparency, communication, and trust.Throughout her career, Marjorie has become known for her ability to clearly explain insurance options and financial protections in ways that are approachable and easy for clients to understand. She believes individuals and families should feel confident and informed when making decisions about life insurance and supplemental health coverage, especially during periods of economic uncertainty and changing financial conditions.Marjorie attributes her success to her faith, resilience, and genuine commitment to serving others. She has remained focused on consistently showing up for the families and clients she serves while building strong relationships rooted in trust and reliability. She believes success in her field requires self-motivation, discipline, and the ability to remain focused regardless of outside distractions or challenges.As a self-employed professional, Marjorie understands the importance of maintaining consistency and accountability every day. She believes long-term success comes from remaining committed to helping others while continuously striving to improve personally and professionally. Her dedication to service and her ability to remain motivated through challenges have been key factors in the longevity and growth of her career.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Marjorie has ever received was to pursue something she is passionate about that also solves a real problem, then commit to learning and mastering it. She believes passion creates purpose, while mastery creates confidence, and that the combination of both leads to meaningful impact and sustainable success.Marjorie encourages young women entering the insurance and financial services industry to remain confident, motivated, and committed to personal growth. She believes the industry rewards consistency, discipline, and a willingness to continue learning over time.She also emphasizes the importance of building genuine relationships and remaining approachable. In her view, trust and authenticity are essential for long-term success because clients are more likely to work with professionals who make them feel comfortable, valued, and supported. Marjorie believes that when individuals focus on serving others sincerely and consistently, growth opportunities naturally follow.One of the biggest challenges Marjorie sees in her field today is helping people understand the importance of financial protection and preparedness during difficult economic periods. She recognizes that many individuals prioritize immediate necessities while overlooking the importance of having safeguards in place for unexpected hardships such as illness, accidents, or loss of income.Marjorie believes educating families about the value of supplemental insurance and long-term financial planning is more important than ever. She hopes to help individuals understand that preparing for unforeseen circumstances can provide critical stability and security during life’s most difficult moments, reducing the need to rely solely on emergency fundraising or outside assistance.The values most important to Marjorie in both her personal and professional life are integrity, honesty, transparency, and service. Because clients trust her to help protect their families and finances, she takes that responsibility very seriously. She believes in always doing what is right, clearly educating people about their options, and operating with honesty even when no one is watching.Outside of her professional work, Marjorie enjoys traveling and exploring cultures throughout Europe and the Caribbean. She is also passionate about supporting her community through her church and charitable organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.Whether working with families, supporting small businesses, or mentoring others through her example, Marjorie Louis-Paul remains deeply committed to helping people navigate uncertainty with confidence, preparation, and peace of mind. Through her dedication, compassion, and industry expertise, she continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the individuals and communities she serves.Learn More about Marjorie Louis-Paul:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marjorie-louispaul Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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