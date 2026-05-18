Influential Women Features Michele Cochran, MAS, MASi, Owner and Managing Member of Six Twenty Six LLC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promotional Products Industry Leader Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience in Strategic Branding, Sustainable Sourcing, and Client EngagementSCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Michele Cochran, MAS, MASi, Owner and Managing Member of Six Twenty Six LLC, has been featured by Influential Women for her leadership and contributions to the promotional products industry.A woman-owned small business founded in 2005, Six Twenty Six LLC specializes in promotional products, branded merchandise, and strategic marketing solutions designed to help organizations elevate brand visibility and strengthen customer engagement. Under Michele’s leadership, the company has built a reputation for boutique-level service, creative strategy, and highly personalized client support.With 28 years of experience in the promotional products industry, Michele is recognized for combining strategic branding expertise with thoughtful product curation, sustainable sourcing practices, and hands-on project management. Her approach focuses on helping clients create meaningful brand experiences while maintaining high standards for product integrity and responsible manufacturing.A graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts, Michele entered the promotional products industry in 1998 after early career roles in retail cosmetics, technology sales, and natural products marketing. Those experiences helped shape her client-first philosophy and deep understanding of consumer engagement and brand strategy.Throughout her career, Michele has led a wide range of successful branding initiatives, including high-impact promotional campaigns for automotive, CPG, and technology clients, sustainability-focused engagement and recognition programs, and incorporating reforestation efforts into customer appreciation initiatives. Her work reflects a commitment to blending business growth with social responsibility.Michele’s success has always been rooted in relationships, responsiveness, and delivering meaningful results for clients. The Six Twenty Six team approaches every project with creativity, persistence, and a genuine commitment to helping brands stand out. Her leadership has earned notable industry recognition, including Elite100 Affiliate status with iPROMOTEu and the inaugural iPROMOTEu Affiliate Appreciation Award in 2021. In 2022,Michele further expanded her professional reach by becoming WBENC certified as a woman-owned business, strengthening her commitment to supplier diversity and women entrepreneurship. Michele remains active in professional and educational organizations, including WBEC-West, Women In Sports & Events, and the Advertising Specialty Institute. She completed the Building a Successful Diverse Business program through Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth and holds certifications through the U.S. Small Business Administration, California Public Utilities Commission, and the Arizona Department of Transportation.As the promotional products industry continues evolving, Michele remains focused on ethical sourcing, sustainability, and maintaining strong client relationships in an increasingly automated marketplace. She believes responsible manufacturing, product safety, and human connection will continue to differentiate trusted industry partners from low-cost online sellers.“Building authentic relationships and consistently supporting clients has always been the foundation of my business,” Michele said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve built and excited about the future of strategic branded merchandise and engagement marketing.”Through Six Twenty Six LLC, Michele continues helping organizations create impactful, memorable brand experiences through creativity, persistence, and strategic insight.Learn More about Michele Cochran:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michele-cochran or through her website, https://sixtwentysix.net/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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