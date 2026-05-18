Influential Women Profiles Daniela Fink, PMP, CSM: Lead Senior Project Manager at Trace3

PLAINFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Technical Expertise, Cross-Functional Collaboration, and a People-First Leadership Approach to Deliver Enterprise Technology SolutionsPlainfield, Illinois — Daniela Fink, PMP, CSM, is an accomplished technology leader and Lead Senior Project Manager at Trace3, where she brings more than a decade of experience delivering complex, cross-functional initiatives across technology and consulting environments. Recognized for her ability to bridge the gap between business strategy and technical execution, Daniela has established herself as a trusted leader capable of guiding enterprise projects from concept through delivery while ensuring alignment with organizational goals, stakeholder expectations, and operational outcomes.Throughout her career, Daniela has built a reputation for translating stakeholder needs into clear, developer-ready requirements while maintaining a sharp focus on timelines, budgets, compliance, and long-term business value. Her expertise spans both Agile and Waterfall methodologies, allowing her to successfully manage diverse projects across a wide range of technical and consulting environments.In her current role at Trace3, Daniela supports and mentors a team of project managers while overseeing a broad portfolio of enterprise-level clients, including large-scale initiatives within highly regulated and security-focused industries. Her work often requires balancing complex technical requirements with evolving business priorities, an area where her adaptability, communication skills, and strategic thinking continue to distinguish her as a leader.Daniela is especially skilled at facilitating collaboration between business stakeholders, technical teams, and executive leadership. By fostering clear communication and strong partnerships, she helps ensure that projects remain aligned, efficient, and focused on delivering meaningful outcomes. Her leadership style emphasizes proactive problem-solving, transparency, and adaptability, qualities that have allowed her to successfully navigate fast-paced and rapidly evolving technology environments.As the technology landscape continues to evolve, Daniela has increasingly focused her expertise on IT Security, AI Governance, and Compliance. She recognizes the growing importance of responsible AI implementation and believes organizations must prioritize ethical oversight, governance structures, and well-trained project management teams capable of leading digital transformation initiatives responsibly and effectively.Daniela holds a Bachelor of Science in Technical Management from DeVry University and maintains both PMP (Project Management Professional) and CSM (Certified ScrumMaster) certifications. Her professional journey reflects a steady progression built on curiosity, initiative, and a willingness to embrace new opportunities.Her career began in recruiting and talent acquisition before evolving into account management, relationship management, and consulting roles at ADP. It was during this period that Daniela discovered her passion for project leadership and strategic problem-solving, eventually transitioning fully into project management and enterprise technology leadership.Daniela attributes much of her success to her parents’ decision to relocate to the United States, a choice she considers life-changing. The opportunity to pursue an education and career in the U.S. provided the foundation for the professional path she has built today. As a woman in the technology industry who was not born in the United States, Daniela views her accomplishments as particularly meaningful and takes immense pride in the career she has created through perseverance, resilience, and determination.She openly acknowledges that women in technology often continue to face barriers and additional pressures to prove themselves within male-dominated environments. Daniela believes many women must work significantly harder to earn the same opportunities and recognition as their peers, making visibility, confidence, and self-advocacy especially important within the industry.One of the most impactful lessons Daniela learned early in her career was the importance of asking questions and speaking up. Her first manager in the IT space consistently reminded her that there are no “stupid questions,” advice that became foundational to her professional growth.At the time, Daniela was working as a talent acquisition manager when she was asked to recruit candidates for an Account Manager position in Austin, Texas. Rather than limiting herself to the recruiting process, she proactively expressed interest in the role herself. That decision to advocate for her own potential ultimately changed the trajectory of her career and opened the door to future leadership opportunities within the technology sector.Today, Daniela encourages young women entering technology fields to actively make themselves visible, ask questions, and pursue opportunities even when they feel uncertain or intimidated. She believes confidence is developed through action and experience, not by waiting until one feels perfectly prepared.Her advice to aspiring professionals is to advocate for their ideas, embrace challenges that encourage growth, and avoid waiting for permission to lead. Daniela believes persistence, initiative, and the willingness to step outside one’s comfort zone are essential for building a successful and fulfilling career in technology and leadership.As artificial intelligence continues reshaping industries worldwide, Daniela sees tremendous opportunity emerging alongside new responsibilities and challenges. She believes organizations will increasingly require professionals who not only understand technology but who can also guide transformation ethically, strategically, and responsibly.In particular, Daniela recognizes strong demand for AI governance, compliance oversight, and project management teams capable of balancing innovation with accountability. She remains deeply invested in future-focused learning and continues expanding her expertise at the intersection of AI, security, compliance, and enterprise project delivery.Outside of her professional accomplishments, family remains Daniela’s highest priority. As a mother of two young boys, she values being fully present and intentional with how she spends her time, both personally and professionally. Creating meaningful experiences with her family and maintaining a strong balance in her life are central to the values that guide her daily decisions.Daniela also places significant importance on helping others, maintaining honest and transparent communication, and being proactive in both her professional and personal relationships. She believes strong communication and authenticity are critical components of effective leadership and healthy collaboration.In addition, Daniela prioritizes health and wellness, recognizing the importance of maintaining balance to fully support both her family and career. Her ability to balance leadership responsibilities, continuous professional growth, and family life reflects the same discipline, organization, and intentionality that define her work in technology and project management.Recognized for her leadership, adaptability, and impact within the technology industry, Daniela Fink continues to position herself at the forefront of emerging innovation while remaining grounded in the values of communication, integrity, resilience, and service. Through her work at Trace3 and her continued focus on AI governance and responsible technology leadership, she is helping shape the future of enterprise project management while inspiring the next generation of women pursuing careers in technology.Learn More about Daniela Fink:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Daniela-Fink Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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