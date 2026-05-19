MyCommunityToday Introduces AI-Powered Create a Post Feature with Nearby Event Discovery and Ticketmaster Integration

Deal Chief helps users create more effective posts, discover nearby events, identify relevant hashtags, and connect with local audiences through intelligent recommendations.” — said Saied Agahi, CEO of MyCommunityToday

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday announced enhancements to its Create a Post feature, enabling users, creators, businesses, and community organizations to share text posts, images, videos, polls, announcements, and event-related content across the platform. The feature is supported by Deal Chief , the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, which helps users improve content visibility, discover nearby events, identify relevant hashtags, and enhance community engagement.The Create a Post feature is designed to provide users with multiple ways to communicate and interact within their local community. Users can publish posts related to community news, business promotions, local events, deals, discussions, and announcements directly through the MyCommunityToday mobile and web applications.According to MyCommunityToday, Deal Chief plays a key role in helping users optimize their content experience by assisting with hashtag recommendations, event discovery, trending topic visibility, and engagement-focused content suggestions.Multi-Format Content CreationThe Create a Post feature allows users to publish multiple forms of content, including:-> Text updates and announcements-> Images and photo-based posts-> Short and long-form videos-> Polls for community feedback and engagement-> Links, offers, and promotional contentPosts can be categorized into topics such as community news, business promotions, events, deals, and general discussions to help improve discoverability across the platform.AI-Supported Hashtag and Content RecommendationsDeal Chief supports the posting experience by:-> Suggesting relevant hashtags based on content and trends-> Identifying topics gaining engagement within the community-> Recommending nearby events related to user interests-> Improving visibility of posts through engagement-based prioritizationAssisting users in discovering relevant local discussions and activitiesThis functionality is intended to help users create more discoverable and community-focused content.Nearby Event Discovery and Ticketmaster IntegrationThe Create a Post feature is integrated with the platform’s Nearby Events system and Ticketmaster integration, enabling users to discover and share local events directly from within the app.Users can:-> Find nearby community events based on location and interests-> Discover concerts, sports, theatre, and festival listings through Ticketmaster integration-> Share event details within posts and discussions-> Create polls and discussions around upcoming local activities-> Access real-time event information and trending event recommendationsMyCommunityToday stated that the integration is designed to improve local event visibility while making event discovery more interactive and community-driven.Community Engagement FeaturesUsers can interact with content through:-> Likes and comments-> Shares and saves-> Mentions and hashtag tracking-> Poll participation and discussion engagementThese tools are designed to encourage participation and support real-time interaction within local communities.Availability Across Mobile and Web PlatformsThe Create a Post feature, Nearby Events discovery tools, and Ticketmaster integration are available across both the MyCommunityToday mobile application and web platform. Deal Chief supports personalization and content recommendations across all supported user experiences.Ongoing DevelopmentMyCommunityToday indicated that future updates may include expanded AI-assisted content tools, additional event integrations, and enhanced personalization capabilities.About Deal ChiefDeal Chief is an AI engine developed by MyCommunityToday. It supports content creation, event discovery, hashtag recommendations, and personalized engagement experiences by analyzing user behavior, interests, location, and community activity.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunityToday is a community centered technology company offering an innovative appless app platform that connects users with local businesses services and neighborhood resources. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence custom digital solutions SEO optimization services and a community first philosophy MyCommunityToday empowers merchants with enterprise grade technology while providing users with a personalized and meaningful local digital experience.Media Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://gomycommunity.com

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