International Security Alliance Hosts Workshop in Singapore to Strengthen Global Anti-Fraud Cooperation

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Security Alliance (ISA), represented by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior and in coordination with the Republics of Singapore and France, successfully concluded the “United Against Fraud” workshop in Singapore as part of the 2026 Anti-Scam Conference, held from 11 to 13 May.The workshop brought together senior law enforcement representatives, international partners, experts, and private-sector stakeholders to address the growing threat of cyber-enabled scams and financial fraud, which have become increasingly sophisticated, transnational, and difficult to combat through isolated national efforts alone. It also reinforced the importance of sustained cooperation among ASEAN Member States, ISA member countries, and key international partners in the collective fight against scams and fraud.The workshop was inaugurated by H.E. Goh Pei Ming, Minister of State for Home Affairs and for Social and Family Development, who underscored the importance of the UAE’s efforts in leading this international alliance to address this escalating crime.The three-day programme was structured around three thematic pillars: Stronger Through Partnership, A Global Network, A Shared Mission, and Transforming Through Technology. Discussions focused on strengthening operational cooperation, enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms, and examining operational case studies and best practices, including experiences from the UAE, which has played a leading role in coordinating international operations against fraud and scam networks.A specialized training programme on combating fraud was also conducted during the workshop, aimed at strengthening partnerships with cybercrime and anti-fraud units, improving communication channels with the specialised private sector, and supporting the adoption of modern technologies in combating electronic fraud.The workshop also served as an important platform to advance preparations for Operation Confrontation Ghosts, the UAE-led international anti-fraud and anti-scam operation scheduled to run this summer, with the possibility of extension. The operation will bring together ISA partner countries, law enforcement agencies, and private-sector stakeholders to strengthen real-time intelligence sharing, disrupt criminal networks, and respond to threats including unauthorised transactions, currency fraud, and social media scams.Lt. Colonel Saeed Alkaabi, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the UAE Ministry of Interior, said: “The threats we face today are global, fast-moving, and increasingly complex. No single country can confront them alone. Through the International Security Alliance, and under the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, we are transforming international cooperation into concrete action. The upcoming Operation Confrontation Ghosts, announced during the workshop, will serve as a practical demonstration of what can be achieved when partners work together with trust, speed, and a shared sense of purpose.”Alongside Lt. Colonel Alkaabi, the workshop welcomed distinguished speakers and guests, including H.E. Mr. Edwin Tong SC, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore, and H.E. Mr. Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore.The event saw broad international participation, with attendance from 25 countries and 73 leading global technology companies specialising in cybersecurity and data analysis, including Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Elliptic, Merkle Science, and Uppsala Security. ISA member countries represented through the UAE Ministry of Interior included the Republic of Singapore, the Republic of France, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kingdom of Spain, the Italian Republic, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Senegal. Additional participating countries included Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Kazakhstan, the United States, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.Established in 2017 under the leadership of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior, the International Security Alliance is a global working group dedicated to strengthening cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and strategic partnerships among member states in addressing shared security challenges. The Alliance focuses on threats including transnational organised crime, border security, radicalisation, and violent extremism, while promoting a balanced model of strategic engagement and operational collaboration.The “United Against Fraud” workshop concluded with a strong shared message: scams are not isolated financial crimes, but a major global security challenge requiring coordinated, sustained, and forward-looking responses. Through strengthened partnerships, operational alignment, and practical cooperation, the workshop laid the groundwork for deeper international collaboration and measurable impact in the global fight against fraud.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.