Coates Global Highlights Portugal Golden Visa Fund Route as Investors Look Beyond Real Estate

The UK-based consultancy says investors should review Golden Visa fund options, including regulated renewable energy funds such as New Frontiers Energy Fund.

Portugal’s Golden Visa fund route combines residence planning with regulated Portuguese investment opportunities, with renewable energy attracting serious investor interest.” — David Russell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coates Global has published a new investor immigration update highlighting the continued importance of Portugal’s Golden Visa investment fund route and the growing interest in regulated, sector-focused funds connected to Portugal’s renewable energy market.Portugal’s Golden Visa, formally known as the Autorização de Residência para Investimento or ARI, continues to allow qualifying non-EU nationals to obtain residence through eligible investment activity. Portugal’s immigration authority, AIMA, states that ARI holders may live and work in Portugal, travel within the Schengen Area, benefit from family reunification, and later apply for permanent residence or Portuguese nationality, subject to the applicable legal requirements.Following changes to Portugal’s Golden Visa framework, the investment fund route has become one of the most important options for international investors. Under the current rules, one qualifying route requires a capital transfer of at least €500,000 into units of non-real-estate collective investment undertakings established under Portuguese law, with a maturity of at least five years and at least 60% of the investment value made in commercial companies based in Portugal.Coates Global says the fund route may appeal to investors who prefer a professionally managed investment structure rather than direct property acquisition. However, the firm emphasises that Golden Visa eligibility should not be confused with investment suitability. Investors should review the fund’s regulatory position, strategy, governance, fees, liquidity, exit route, risk profile and immigration suitability before making any decision.One fund attracting attention in the Portugal Golden Visa market is New Frontiers Energy Fund , a Portugal-focused renewable energy fund. New Frontiers’ public materials describe the fund as CMVM-regulated and focused on early-stage solar projects in Portugal, with investment in government-prioritised solar infrastructure.New Frontiers’ public materials also state that the fund delivered a 10% net return in 2024 and refer to a further return exceeding 10% for 2025, subject to finalisation. Coates Global notes that any performance information should be considered carefully: past performance, target returns or projected returns are not guarantees of future results. Investors should review the full fund documentation and obtain appropriate financial, tax and investment advice before subscribing.David Russell, Advisor to New Frontiers Energy Fund, has previously described Portugal’s Golden Visa as “a good programme” because it allows individuals to invest in solar projects while helping the industry raise money. He also noted that solar is a qualifying asset and that Portugal offers significant investment opportunities, while stressing the importance of consistent government decision-making.“Portugal’s Golden Visa fund route is no longer just a technical immigration option; it is also a serious investment decision,” said Coates Global. “Funds such as New Frontiers Energy Fund show why investors are increasingly looking at regulated, sector-focused options that may combine immigration planning with exposure to Portugal’s renewable energy priorities.”Coates Global says New Frontiers Energy Fund has so far been a positive option for a number of clients pursuing Portugal Golden Visa applications through the fund route. However, the firm stresses that no single fund is suitable for every investor and that each client’s objectives, risk appetite, liquidity needs, family circumstances and long-term immigration plan must be assessed individually.“Our role is to help clients understand the immigration framework, compare available routes and ask the right questions before they make a fund selection,” Coates Global added. “A fund may be eligible for Golden Visa purposes, but that does not automatically mean it is suitable for a particular investor.”For many international families, the Portugal Golden Visa decision involves much more than residency. Investors may also be considering Schengen access, children’s education, future relocation, tax planning, long-term residence, permanent residence and possible Portuguese nationality in the future.Coates Global assists clients with the immigration, procedural and strategic aspects of Portugal Golden Visa applications. This includes helping clients understand the fund route, compare available immigration options, coordinate with Portuguese legal and fund professionals, and prepare for the residence application process.Coates Global does not provide regulated financial advice. Clients should obtain independent financial, tax and investment advice from appropriately authorised professionals before making any investment decision.

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