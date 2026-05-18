Influential Women Showcases Lina Perez-Naranjo: Senior Member Success Director at Institute for Corporate Productivity

LORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Organizations Align People, Performance, and Well-Being in an Evolving Workforce LandscapeLina Perez-Naranjo is a senior member of the success and marketing executive with more than 15 years of experience leading strategic growth initiatives, revitalizing engagement strategies, and building trusted relationships across complex organizations. Throughout her career, Lina has become known for her ability to align people, purpose, and performance while helping organizations navigate transformation with greater clarity, connection, and long-term impact.Currently serving as Senior Member Success Director at Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp), Lina partners closely with Fortune 1000 organizations and senior HR leaders as a trusted advisor. In her role, she provides research-based insights on human capital practices, helping organizational leaders better understand evolving workforce trends, leadership challenges, and employee engagement strategies in an increasingly dynamic business environment.Lina is widely recognized for representing the voice of members within i4cp’s research ecosystem, ensuring that research findings and strategic insights remain practical, actionable, and aligned with real-world organizational priorities. Her ability to translate complex research into meaningful guidance has strengthened executive decision-making and helped organizations create more people-centered and resilient workplace cultures.Before joining i4cp, Lina held several leadership positions at Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), including Enterprise and Executive Network Relationship Director. In those roles, she led marketing and membership initiatives for SHRM’s Executive Network, driving measurable growth in member engagement, retention, and executive event participation. Her strategic leadership helped strengthen relationships with senior HR executives while elevating the value and impact of the organization’s member experience.Earlier in her career, Lina contributed to mission-driven growth initiatives at Nueva Vida, a nonprofit organization supporting Latinas affected by cancer. She also led HR and operational functions for an IT government contractor, helping scale the organization through innovative people strategies and operational leadership. These diverse experiences across nonprofit, corporate, membership, and HR environments have shaped Lina’s holistic understanding of leadership, organizational culture, and human-centered business strategy.Lina earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a minor in International Finance from Universidad de La Sabana and later completed a Master of Arts in International Commerce and Policy with a concentration in International Marketing from George Mason University. She also holds professional credentials, including People Manager Qualified and Veterans at Work certifications through SHRM, and has completed advanced coursework in artificial intelligence and career empowerment through the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.Lina attributes her success to a combination of depth of experience, curiosity, and a consistent focus on people. Over the course of her career, she has intentionally pursued opportunities that challenged her and expanded her perspective, particularly roles requiring trust-building, navigating complexity, and translating insight into meaningful action.Her experience across marketing, membership, and HR has given her a broad understanding of how strategy, execution, and human experience intersect. At the same time, Lina believes success should never be measured solely by organizational outcomes. She places equal importance on the quality of the relationships she builds and the positive impact her work has on the individuals and communities she serves.For Lina, meaningful leadership is rooted in connection, empathy, and creating environments where people are empowered to grow and thrive. She believes organizations perform at their best when leaders prioritize both human well-being and strategic execution rather than viewing them as competing priorities.The most influential career lessons Lina has received came not only through direct advice but through observing the examples set by influential people in her life. She credits her mother, Blanca Lucy Ramos, with teaching her resilience through perseverance and determination. She also draws inspiration from mentors, including Tony Rossell, Lisa Connell, and Mark Walker, who demonstrated the importance of leading with both strength and compassion.Watching those leaders navigate challenges with integrity reinforced Lina’s belief that leadership is not solely about achieving results, but also about how leaders show up for others, advocate for people, and create growth opportunities. Those lessons continue to shape her leadership philosophy today.When advising young women entering her field, Lina encourages them to remain grounded in who they are while staying open to growth and opportunity. She believes it is essential to build real skills, seek mentors, advocate for oneself, and remain willing to take on roles that feel uncomfortable or unfamiliar.Lina also emphasizes that careers are rarely linear. During moments of uncertainty or challenge, she believes purpose and values should serve as anchors for decision-making. In her view, the most sustainable form of success is one that aligns authentically with who a person truly is, rather than who they feel expected to become.One of the biggest challenges Lina currently sees in her field is building new organizational models that do not fit neatly within traditional corporate structures. She recognizes that integrating performance, well-being, alignment, and purpose into professional environments can be difficult, especially in workplaces still driven largely by legacy metrics and conventional business approaches.At the same time, Lina sees this challenge as a significant opportunity. She believes organizations are becoming increasingly aware that burnout, disengagement, and constant change cannot be solved through surface-level solutions alone. Instead, she sees growing openness toward more holistic and human-centered approaches that support both resilience and performance.Lina believes alignment and inner clarity are not abstract concepts, but strategic assets that improve leadership effectiveness, decision-making, organizational culture, and sustainable growth. In her view, organizations that prioritize both people and performance will be best positioned to succeed in the future of work.The values guiding Lina both personally and professionally are alignment, integrity, and well-being. She strives to make decisions rooted in purpose and authenticity rather than external expectations. Health and family remain non-negotiable priorities in her life, and she believes meaningful work should positively impact the lives of others.For Lina, balance is not about doing less, but about creating sustainable ways of working and living that allow individuals to show up fully—with clarity, compassion, authenticity, and impact.Beyond her professional role at i4cp, Lina is also the Founder and CEO of Endless Hope Renovation™, a bilingual (English and Spanish) spiritual-wellness and personal renovation platform she launched in January 2025. Built on her proprietary 9-Phase Endless Hope Renovation Methodand Divine IQ™ framework, the platform helps individuals and organizations move from burnout and disconnection toward alignment, resilience, and sustainable well-being. Endless Hope Renovation™ reflects the same human-centered values that guide Lina’s work in human capital strategy, extending her commitment to people-centered growth into a community-driven space where transformation becomes practical, accessible, and lasting.Known for her strategic thinking, mentorship, and ability to connect people and purpose, Lina Perez-Naranjo continues shaping the future of leadership, membership engagement, and human capital strategy. Through her work at i4cp, her founder role at Endless Hope Renovation™, and ongoing advisory and volunteer commitments, she remains dedicated to growth, empowerment, and meaningful transformation—both within organizations and in the lives of the individuals and communities she serves.Learn More about Lina Perez-NaranjoInfluential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lina-perez Endless Hope Renovation™: https://www.endlesshoperenovation.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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