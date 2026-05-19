4th World Congress on Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

WCPR 2027

WCPR 2027 will unite rehabilitation specialists, researchers, clinicians, and healthcare leaders from around the world.

BARCELONA, - NONE -, SPAIN, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th World Congress on Physical Rehabilitation WCPR 2027 ), organized by SciTechSeriesis set to bring together leading rehabilitation professionals, healthcare practitioners, researchers, academicians, therapists, and industry experts from across the globe in Barcelona, Spain.WCPR 2027 aims to create an international platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, and innovation in the field of physical rehabilitation and healthcare technologies. The conference will feature keynote presentations, scientific sessions, workshops, poster presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to advance rehabilitation science and patient care.The congress will focus on emerging trends and innovations in:• Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation• Neurorehabilitation• Sports Rehabilitation• Orthopedic Rehabilitation• Pain Management• Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy• Robotics and AI in Rehabilitation• Rehabilitation Nursing• Geriatric Rehabilitation• Assistive Technologies and Prosthetics• Clinical Case Studies and Evidence-Based PracticeWCPR 2027 welcomes participation from physicians, rehabilitation specialists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, healthcare researchers, medical institutions, universities, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and healthcare industry representatives.The conference is committed to fostering international collaboration and promoting advancements that improve quality of life and patient outcomes worldwide. Participants will gain opportunities to share research findings, build professional connections, and explore the latest developments shaping the future of rehabilitation medicine.Abstract submissions and registrations are now open for speakers, delegates, researchers, and exhibitors worldwide.For more information, please visit the official conference website:

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