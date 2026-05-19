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Todd Crandell, 9-Time Author and Recovery Advocate, Set to Complete IRONMAN Events #132 and #133

WITH SOBRIETY ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

With Sobriety Anything is Possible

FROM ADDICT TO IRONMAN

9-time author Todd Crandell continues his recovery mission with IRONMAN events #132 in Kona and #133 in Omaha.

Every IRONMAN I complete is proof that recovery works. Kona and Omaha are more than races—they’re opportunities to show people that no matter how far they’ve fallen, they can rise again.”
— Todd Crandell
HOLLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endurance athlete, recovery advocate, and 9-time author Todd Crandell is set to continue his extraordinary journey as he prepares to complete IRONMAN #132 in Kona, Hawaii on May 30, 2026, and IRONMAN #133 in Omaha, Nebraska on June 7, 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the most demanding endurance events in the world, each IRONMAN consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon, completed consecutively in a single day. Crandell’s accomplishments place him among the most dedicated endurance athletes globally.
More importantly, Crandell races with a purpose far greater than competition.

“Every IRONMAN I complete is proof that recovery works. Racing in Kona and Omaha isn’t just about endurance—it’s about showing people that no matter how dark their past, there is always a way forward.” — Todd Crandell

As a person in long-term recovery, Crandell has transformed his life from addiction to impact. Today, he uses endurance sports as a platform to inspire individuals battling substance use and mental health challenges to pursue lasting change, resilience, and hope.

About Todd Crandell
Todd Crandell is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, licensed professional clinical counselor supervisor (LPCC-S), licensed independent chemical dependency counselor clinical supervisor (LICDC-CS), and 9-time published author. His work focuses on addiction recovery, mental health, and personal transformation.
With more than 130 IRONMAN finishes, Crandell has become known for merging elite endurance sport with a mission to save lives. Through his books, speaking engagements, and outreach, he continues to motivate individuals and communities to overcome adversity and achieve lasting recovery.

Upcoming Events


IRONMAN #132 — Kona, Hawaii
May 30, 2026


IRONMAN #133 — Omaha, Nebraska
June 7, 2026



Continuing the Mission
Crandell’s journey stands as a powerful reminder that transformation is possible. His message continues to resonate across the country:
No matter the struggle, a comeback is always within reach.

Media Contact:
Todd Crandell
Maumee, Ohio
toddcrandell@racingforrecovery.com

Todd Crandell
Racing for Recovery
+1 419-344-5383
email us here
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RACING FOR RECOVERY

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Todd Crandell, 9-Time Author and Recovery Advocate, Set to Complete IRONMAN Events #132 and #133

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