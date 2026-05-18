Emagia Brings Global E-Invoicing Compliance Natively Into Its Autonomous Finance Platform with Avalara Integration

Finance Teams Can Now Manage End-to-End Order-to-Cash Operations — Including Global E-Invoicing Mandates — Without Ever Leaving the Emagia Platform

With Avalara now integrated natively into Emagia, our customers no longer have to step outside the platform to meet their e-invoicing obligations in any country.” — Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder/CEO

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emagia, the leading provider of Autonomous Finance solutions for Order-to-Cash (O2C), today announced the native integration of Avalara’s industry-leading tax compliance and e-invoicing capabilities directly within the Emagia platform. With this integration, Emagia customers can now execute seamless, fully compliant Order-to-Cash operations — from invoice creation and delivery to tax validation and regulatory reporting globally across over 75 countries — all within a single, unified platform.The global e-invoicing landscape is accelerating rapidly. Many countries recently have enacted or announced new e-invoicing mandates, in regions worldwide - Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and America – pushing for full compliance by 2030, with many governments introducing e-invoicing and live reporting requirements for cross-border transactions. For enterprises operating globally, keeping pace with this fragmented and fast-changing regulatory environment has become one of the most pressing challenges in finance operations. O2C cycle time gets impacted if e-invoicing is not addressed seamlessly.Emagia’s integration of Avalara directly into its AI-Native platform eliminates that complexity. Rather than relying on disconnected third-party tools or manual compliance workflows, Emagia customers now have all major global e-invoicing mandates enabled natively within the platform. Every supported country’s requirements — digital signatures, QR codes, real-time tax authority approvals, Peppol network connectivity, and more — are built in and automatically applied, so finance teams can focus on running the business, not chasing compliance updates.A TRULY SEAMLESS ORDER-To-CASH EXPERIENCEWith Avalara’s certified e-invoicing and compliance engine now embedded within Emagia, customers can manage their entire OTC cycle in one place:• E-Invoicing Mandates, Built In: Every major country and regional e-invoicing framework is enabled directly within Emagia — no bolt-on tools, no external portals. Local requirements including digital signatures, QR codes, and real-time government approvals are handled automatically.• Global Network Connectivity Without Leaving the Platform: Emagia connects customers directly to international e-invoicing exchange networks like Peppol, India GSP, and national tax authority platforms, all through the same interface they use to manage credit, collections, and cash application.• Automated Cross-Border VAT Compliance: Emagia’s integration simplifies cross-border transactions by automatically aligning invoices with local VAT and digital tax regimes, reducing errors and the risk of non-compliance penalties.• End-to-End AP/AR Workflow Automation: Invoice workflows, tax compliance steps, and regulatory submissions are now tightly integrated within Emagia’s AI-driven automation engine, eliminating manual handoffs and dramatically improving processing speed and accuracy.• Always Current, Always Compliant: As mandates evolve, Emagia customers benefit from Avalara’s continuously updated compliance content — meaning the platform adapts to new regulations automatically, without requiring customers to manage updates themselves.“At Emagia, our mission is to give every global O2C finance operations team a single, powerful platform that handles every dimension of Order-to-Cash — and that absolutely includes global invoicing compliance. With Avalara now integrated natively into Emagia, our customers no longer have to step outside the platform to meet their e-invoicing obligations in any country," said Veena Gundavelli, CEO & Founder, Emagia. "By 2030, digital tax compliance will be the global standard, not the exception. We’ve built ahead of that curve so our customers are never caught off guard.”Emagia achieved Avalara ELR certification – a rigorous technical validation that confirms the depth and reliability of its e-invoicing compliance capabilities across global markets including Europe, LATAM, and beyond – in April 2026. This certification underpins the confidence customers can place in Emagia as a single source of truth for their O2C operations worldwide.For more information on how Emagia’s Autonomous Finance platform with native e-invoicing compliance can transform your Order-to-Cash operations, visit www.emagia.com

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