BLUETTI FridgePower Surpasses US$1.9 Million on Kickstarter Ahead of Campaign Finale

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the World’s First Ultra-Slim Smart Backup Power System Purpose-Built for Refrigerators

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy solutions, announced that its latest home backup innovation, 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, has surpassed US$1.9 million in crowdfunding on Kickstarter as of May 18, demonstrating strong market demand for practical home energy resilience solutions amid increasingly frequent power outages.The Kickstarter campaign will officially conclude on May 31, as FridgePower continues gaining momentum across North America and global markets.Further reinforcing its industry significance, FridgePower has also been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world’s first ultra-slim smart backup power system purpose-built for refrigerators — a milestone that highlights BLUETTI’s continued innovation in consumer-focused energy storage.𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬As extreme weather events such as winter storms, flooding, heat waves, and wildfires continue to impact households across Canada, reliable backup power has become increasingly important for everyday families.Rather than functioning as a traditional whole-home system, FridgePower was specifically designed to solve one of the most immediate problems during outages: keeping refrigerators running and food protected.In addition to refrigerators, FridgePower can also support essential household devices including:Wi-Fi routersCPAP machinesAquariumsSmall communication and electronic devicesIts plug-and-play design makes it especially suitable for apartments, condominiums, suburban homes, and renters seeking flexible backup power without permanent installation.𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚-𝐒𝐥𝐢𝐦 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬With a thickness of only 2.95 inches (75mm), FridgePower introduces a new category of space-efficient home backup systems.The ultra-slim form factor allows flexible placement:Beside or behind refrigeratorsBetween appliances and wallsOn countertops or mounted on wallsIts minimalist industrial design enables it to integrate naturally into modern kitchens and compact living environments.𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭FridgePower combines efficient power delivery with smart outage protection features:2,016Wh capacity and 1,800W outputUp to 21 hours of refrigerator backup timeExpandable up to 8,064Wh with additional battery packsUltra-low 4W idle power consumptionUp to 70% higher efficiency compared to conventional systemsTo improve outage preparedness, the system also includes:<10ms UPS switchover for uninterrupted operationWeather-based automatic pre-chargingReal-time alerts and monitoringRemote control via mobile appTogether, these features help households stay connected and protected during unexpected outages.𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧With the campaign entering its final stage ahead of the May 31 closing date, FridgePower continues attracting attention from consumers seeking compact, practical, and intelligent backup power solutions for modern homes.The strong crowdfunding performance reflects growing awareness around home energy resilience and the increasing need for accessible backup systems tailored to everyday living scenarios.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐈Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in portable power stations and home energy storage solutions. Dedicated to advancing clean energy innovation, BLUETTI serves users in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide, helping households achieve greater energy independence and preparedness.

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