New Book From 30-Year Operator Examines Why Strong Companies Stall at $20 Million on the Path to $100 Million

Zero to $100M, a practitioner's guide to scaling a founder-led company to nine figures in revenue. Available now worldwide.

Zero to $100M documents the operating decisions that separate companies that scale from those that quietly cap out at $20 million in revenue.

Companies do not stall at twenty million because the market got hard. They stall because the founder is still running a five million dollar business at twenty.” — Jacob Schlesinger, Author of Zero to $100M

PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book released this month answers a question that defines the careers of most founders and operating executives: why do some companies break through to nine figures in revenue while others, often with better products and stronger teams, quietly stall out at $20 million?

Zero to $100M, published by Coby Press, is now available worldwide in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats. The book can be purchased on Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and through independent booksellers, with global distribution handled by IngramSpark. Readers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the European Union, and most other markets can order directly from their preferred retailer.

The book moves past the familiar advice about vision, culture, and grit. It documents the specific operating decisions that decide whether a company scales: the pricing choices that quietly cap revenue, the moment when the founder becomes the bottleneck, the second-in-command hire that either unlocks growth or sets the company back two years, the operating cadence required to run a $50 million business that does not work at $5 million, and the customer concentration risks that look like wins until they are not.

Each chapter is built on a real situation, drawn from three decades inside founder-led companies in construction, manufacturing, private equity-backed businesses, and turnaround work. The companies involved span industries, but the patterns are consistent. The book names them, explains them, and tells the reader what to do about them this week, not next quarter.

Topics include:

Why most companies stall between $15 million and $25 million, and the four operating shifts required to break through

The hiring mistake nearly every founder makes when bringing in a COO or president

How to read a P&L the way an operator does, not the way an accountant does

The customer relationships that look profitable and are not

What to do in the first ninety days after a private equity firm takes a position

The succession decision most founders avoid until it costs them the company

The book is written in plain operator language. There is no theory without application, and no story without a lesson the reader can apply directly inside their own company.

Early readers have described it as the operating manual they wished they had received before taking on a CEO or COO role. It is being adopted by founders, operating partners, private equity portfolio executives, and boards that want a shared language for the decisions ahead of them.

Bulk orders for leadership teams, boards, and portfolio companies are available directly through the publisher at preferred pricing.

Zero to $100M is available now on Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play, Barnes & Noble, and many other platforms around the world. For bulk orders or additional information, visit www.zeroto100m.net.

About the Book

Zero to $100M is a practitioner's guide to scaling a founder-led company to nine figures in revenue. Written by an executive with thirty years of CEO, COO, and Managing Director experience across construction, manufacturing, private equity, and turnaround situations, the book is structured for working operators who need answers they can use this week.

About Coby Press

Coby Press is an independent publishing imprint based in South Florida. The press publishes business, literary, and educational titles, with a focus on practitioner-grade writing.

Media Contact

Coby Press

www.zeroto100m.net

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