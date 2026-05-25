California Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver Over San Francisco Real Property, Case No. 25STCV33641

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On 05/13/26, the L.A. Superior Court appointed Stephen Donell as Receiver to assume control and manage two commercial properties located in San Francisco.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles has entered a stipulated order appointing Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as Receiver in the matter of CW Powell Capital Management, LLC v. Monarch JV LLC, et al., Case No. 25STCV33641. The appointment is effective immediately and was entered by mutual stipulation of all parties involved.The underlying case relates directly to real property assets located at 25 Mason Street and 15 Turk Street in San Francisco, California. Pursuant to the Court's Order, Mr. Donell assumes immediate possession, custody, and control of the commercial real estate, including all associated leases, rents, income, fixtures, furniture, equipment, and related personal property. The immediate transition highlights how a real estate receiver in San Francisco can seamlessly secure high-value property assets during active litigation.As an experienced court-appointed receiver , Mr. Donell is tasked with the neutral preservation and management of the estate's holdings. By choosing a stipulated appointment, the parties have established a structured path toward asset protection and operational continuity under formal judicial supervision.About Mr. DonellStephen J. Donell has served as a court-appointed receiver in state and federal courts throughout the United States since 1990, administering hundreds of cases spanning a broad range of asset classes and industries. His experience encompasses real property receiverships involving residential, retail, and commercial assets, as well as business receiverships. He has served extensively in post-judgment enforcement actions, partnership disputes, and complex commercial matters across California.About FedReceiver, Inc.FedReceiver, Inc. is a nationally recognized receivership firm with decades of experience administering complex real estate and business cases in state and federal courts across the country. The firm serves as a single-source solution for matters involving distressed real property, business liquidations, judgment enforcement, and government regulatory actions. Whether providing commercial property management or acting as a neutral fiduciary, the professionals at FedReceiver are uniquely positioned to deliver specialized solutions to complex legal matters.

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