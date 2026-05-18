KFSH Joins World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable 2026 to Advance Global Dialogue on AI in Healthcare

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable 2026, taking place on Tuesday, May 19, during the session “AI in Health at Scale: From Regional Progress to Global Impact.” The session will feature Dr. Björn Zoëga, Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Riyadh (KFSH), alongside global health leaders discussing how artificial intelligence can move from regional progress and pilot programs to broader health-system impact.The World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable convenes senior leaders from healthcare, government, academia, technology, and policy to examine the major forces shaping the future of health systems worldwide. As healthcare systems face rising demand, workforce pressures, aging populations, and growing expectations for more accessible and efficient care, the roundtable provides an important platform for international dialogue on how innovation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border collaboration can support more resilient and sustainable models of care.During the session, Dr. Zoëga will highlight the importance of scaling AI beyond experimental use cases and embedding it across clinical, operational, and patient-facing workflows. His remarks will emphasize that the future of AI in healthcare will depend not only on technological capability, but on the ability of institutions and health systems to operationalize AI responsibly, sustainably, and at scale.KFSH’s participation will also spotlight the role of emerging healthcare leaders in advancing AI-enabled transformation. With growing investment in digital infrastructure, unified health records, national health digitization, and policy alignment, countries such as Saudi Arabia are increasingly positioned to help shape practical models for scaling AI across healthcare systems.The discussion will address key priorities including expanding patient access, reducing clinician burden, improving diagnostics and operational efficiency, and strengthening trust in AI-enabled healthcare through governance, standards, data protection, and clinical validation. Dr. Zoëga will also highlight the importance of ensuring that AI supports human-centered care by freeing clinicians to focus more deeply on patient interaction and empathy.KFSH’s participation reflects its continued commitment to contributing to global dialogue on healthcare transformation, digital health, and responsible AI adoption. It also reinforces the hospital’s role as a leading institution in translating advanced technologies into measurable improvements in patient outcomes, health-system performance, and access to specialized care.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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